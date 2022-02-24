ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
100+ Celebrity Baby Boy Names We Love

By Kim Grundy
 1 day ago
Celebrities are good at a lot of things — having adorable babies and giving them adorable names to match is just one of them. And when it comes to baby boys who are the offspring of A-list stars, celebrities’ kids can provide plenty of inspiration. Whether your style leans surfer, hipster, cowboy, animal, or somewhere in between, there’s a baby name trend for everyone.

What follows below is a celebrity baby name bonanza. We rounded up the coolest celebrity baby boy names — from Arlo to Ziggy — that we’re loving these days. So if you’re expecting a baby boy and need some naming inspo, take a peek; you’re sure to find a blockbuster baby name that’s right for your little star.

Tough baby names

Are you looking for a tough-sounding celebrity baby boy name for your little one? These names have a swagger about them that will make your kid feel as cool as he is. Many of these famous boy names are totally unique as well as easy to spell and pronounce.

  • Ace : Jessica Simpson
  • Apollo : Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale
  • Axl : Fergie and Josh Duhamel’s son
  • Boomer: Michael Phelps
  • Canon: Steph and Ayesha Curry
  • Champ: Van Jefferson
  • Cruz : Victoria Beckham and David Beckham
  • Cree Taylor: Tia Mowry
  • Dante : Christopher Meloni
  • Dexter : Diana Krall and Elvis Costello
  • Exton : Robert Downey Jr.
  • Francisco : Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal
  • Gunner : Brandon Flowers
  • Hawkins: Tony Romo
  • Holden : Brendan Fraser
  • Jack Adam: Jamie-Lynn Sigler
  • Jax : Garcelle Beauvais-Nilon
  • Knox : Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
  • Magnus : Elizabeth Banks
  • Maddox : Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
  • Phoenix : Jillian Michaels
  • Remington : Kelly Clarkson
  • Rocco : Madonna
  • Silas : Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
  • Sir: Beyoncé and Jay-Z
  • Strummer: Julia Stiles and Preston J. Cook
  • Theo : Bryce Dallas Howard
  • Titus : Jonathan Jackson
  • Wilde: Eve
  • Zuma: Gwen Stefani
  • Zev: Marissa Jaret Winokur

Hipster baby names

You’re likely asking, “Who says hipster anymore?” But even though the word hipster’s gone out of style, you can’t deny what a hipster baby name sounds and looks like. When we say “hipster,” we mean unique and borderline preppy — and never too trendy or cheesy. And many of them are “old-man names” (like Archie and Otis) that are making a comeback. Here are some of our favorites.

  • Abel : Amy Poehler and Will Arnett
  • Anderson : Edie Falco
  • Archie : Amy Poehler and Will Arnett; Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
  • Asher : Campbell Brown
  • Atlas : Anne Heche
  • Beckett Mercer: Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita
  • Bingham: Kate Hudson and Matthew Bellamy
  • Bowen : Drew Brees
  • Brooks : Molly Sims
  • Callum : Kyle MacLachlan
  • Charlie Wolf: Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik
  • Cosimo : Beck and Marissa Ribisi
  • Cosmo: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost
  • Dashiell: Cate Blanchett
  • Everly : Anthony Kiedis
  • Emerson : Curtis Stone
  • Ennis: Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
  • Flynn : Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom
  • Gideon : Neil Patrick Harris
  • Hendrix: Future
  • Hudson: Ant Anstead
  • Jett: Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East
  • Kenzo: Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish
  • Kingston Fisher: Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell
  • Leo : Jaime King
  • Livingston : Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves
  • Luke : Eddie and Hannah Redmayne
  • Malcolm: Olivia Munn and John Mulaney
  • Miles : Ginger Zee; Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
  • Otis : Tobey Maguire and Jen Meyer; Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis
  • Rennie: Katharine McPhee
  • Shai : Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy
  • Zen: Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego
  • Ziggy Blu: Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross

A version of this article was originally published in December 2013.

