100+ Celebrity Baby Boy Names We Love

Celebrities are good at a lot of things — having adorable babies and giving them adorable names to match is just one of them. And when it comes to baby boys who are the offspring of A-list stars, celebrities’ kids can provide plenty of inspiration. Whether your style leans surfer, hipster, cowboy, animal, or somewhere in between, there’s a baby name trend for everyone.

What follows below is a celebrity baby name bonanza. We rounded up the coolest celebrity baby boy names — from Arlo to Ziggy — that we’re loving these days. So if you’re expecting a baby boy and need some naming inspo, take a peek; you’re sure to find a blockbuster baby name that’s right for your little star.

Tough baby names

Are you looking for a tough-sounding celebrity baby boy name for your little one? These names have a swagger about them that will make your kid feel as cool as he is. Many of these famous boy names are totally unique as well as easy to spell and pronounce.

Ace : Jessica Simpson

Apollo : Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale

Axl : Fergie and Josh Duhamel’s son

Boomer: Michael Phelps

Canon: Steph and Ayesha Curry

Champ: Van Jefferson

Cruz : Victoria Beckham and David Beckham

Cree Taylor: Tia Mowry

Dante : Christopher Meloni

Dexter : Diana Krall and Elvis Costello

Exton : Robert Downey Jr.

Francisco : Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal

Gunner : Brandon Flowers

Hawkins: Tony Romo

Holden : Brendan Fraser

Jack Adam: Jamie-Lynn Sigler

Jax : Garcelle Beauvais-Nilon

Knox : Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Magnus : Elizabeth Banks

Maddox : Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Phoenix : Jillian Michaels

Remington : Kelly Clarkson

Rocco : Madonna

Silas : Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Sir: Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Strummer: Julia Stiles and Preston J. Cook

Theo : Bryce Dallas Howard

Titus : Jonathan Jackson

Wilde: Eve

Zuma: Gwen Stefani

Zev: Marissa Jaret Winokur

Hipster baby names

You’re likely asking, “Who says hipster anymore?” But even though the word hipster’s gone out of style, you can’t deny what a hipster baby name sounds and looks like. When we say “hipster,” we mean unique and borderline preppy — and never too trendy or cheesy. And many of them are “old-man names” (like Archie and Otis) that are making a comeback. Here are some of our favorites.

Abel : Amy Poehler and Will Arnett

Anderson : Edie Falco

Archie : Amy Poehler and Will Arnett; Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Asher : Campbell Brown

Atlas : Anne Heche

Beckett Mercer: Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

Bingham: Kate Hudson and Matthew Bellamy

Bowen : Drew Brees

Brooks : Molly Sims

Callum : Kyle MacLachlan

Charlie Wolf: Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik

Cosimo : Beck and Marissa Ribisi

Cosmo: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

Dashiell: Cate Blanchett

Everly : Anthony Kiedis

Emerson : Curtis Stone

Ennis: Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Flynn : Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom

Gideon : Neil Patrick Harris

Hendrix: Future

Hudson: Ant Anstead

Jett: Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East

Kenzo: Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish

Kingston Fisher: Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell

Leo : Jaime King

Livingston : Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves

Luke : Eddie and Hannah Redmayne

Malcolm: Olivia Munn and John Mulaney

Miles : Ginger Zee; Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Otis : Tobey Maguire and Jen Meyer; Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis

Rennie: Katharine McPhee

Shai : Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Zen: Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego

Ziggy Blu: Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross

A version of this article was originally published in December 2013.