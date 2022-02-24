ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Piccolotti, and his trainers, suspended 6 months after posting video of his difficult weight-cut before Bellator 274 win

Veteran Bellator lightweight Adam Piccolotti and his trainers have been suspended for six months following his Bellator 274 win, and it has nothing to do with a failed drug test.

On Wednesday, The Mohegan Tribe Department of Athletic Regulation — which oversees Bellator events held at the Mohegan Sun Arena — handed down a six-month suspension to Piccolotti (13-4), and his cornerman Mauricio Calvo, Raul Castillo, and Matthew Aragoni.

The stiff penalty came after “The Bomb” posted a video on his Instagram Story of a difficult weight cut to make the 155-pound limit for his bout this past Saturday in Uncasville, Conn. In the since-deleted video ( re-uploaded on Twitter by @ mmamadness) he is seen needing help from his trainers, and then vomiting as he goes through the process of his weight cut to make the lightweight limit.

Bellator fighter Adam Piccolotti suspended 6 months for dangerous weight cut

In his version of the post, Piccolotti reportedly claimed to have vomited “20-plus times” to make the required weight limit. Weight cutting in combat sports has long been one of the more dangerous parts of the industry. With some athletes cutting between 20 and 40 pounds in the lead up to their bouts. Often with the last 10 or so being sweated off in the days right before a fight.

Mohegan Tribe Athletic Regulation director explains reason behind suspension

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d2Vf6_0eO2vPRg00
Credit: Bellator MMA

In a comment to MMAFighting on his decision to suspend the Piccolotti, and the trainers that helped him make his dangerous weight cut, Mohegan commission director Mike Mazzulli said:

“After looking at that video, I was appalled that a fighter would go that extent to lose weight … It’s a sad commentary that a fighter would go to that extent to lose that kind of weight and feel that it’s a badge of honor to do it,” Mazzuli said. “I thought we’d come a long way since 2002 and we no longer allow rubber suits, IV rehydration, but we still have fighters doing what he did.”

“My biggest problem is what is he showing the amateur fighter that looks up to him as an elite fighter,” he added. “It’s not okay. It’s unacceptable. And I would never have known it unless he posted it. Which is sad because he fought at Mohegan, it’s my duty to do something.”

Piccolotti was victorious on the main card portion of Bellator 274 . Beating Georgi Karakhanyan by unanimous decision on the portion of the card that aired exclusively on Showtime.

