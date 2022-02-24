ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the MLB lockout has already changed baseball for fans, players and owners

By Jim Sergent and Gabe Lacques, USA TODAY
 1 day ago

A collective bargaining agreement is still far from complete between Major League Baseball's players and owners, but broad themes are starting to emerge from the slowly narrowing proposals.

More playoff teams, designated hitters in the National and American leagues are just a few of the areas where the players and owners agree. Sizable gaps remain on several issues linked to players' pay.

If the two sides can't find common ground by Feb. 28, the league could cut the season short for labor reasons for the first time in nearly three decades. That's something Commissioner Rob Manfred has called a "disastrous outcome."

Whenever the real and proverbial locks are removed from MLB stadiums, the game will have changed – whether you're a fan, owner or player.

How the lockout is affecting fans, owners and players

Competing is a choice

While the proposals, counter-proposals and numbers can make the eyes glaze over, one thing seems abundantly clear: Radical changes likely won’t result from this collective bargaining negotiation. Players won’t get their free agency after five years of service, nor arbitration after two. Owners’ fanciful hopes of a $180 million luxury tax ceiling paired with a salary floor were quickly dismissed.

Within all that legalese and posturing, an agreement is there to be struck. That path likely runs through common ground achieved on a pool of money to be distributed among high-achieving pre-arbitration players along with a mutually acceptable luxury tax ceiling and penalty schedule.

That outcome might seem too win-win for the players, but bear in mind that owners will still hold almost all the cards – they can simply refuse to participate in the high-end free agent market or cut loose players eligible for arbitration. So while an agreement will provide a significant facelift to the game’s economics, the landscape will still largely be determined by which teams choose to be competitive – a concept that set the stage for this labor impasse fans are still waiting out.

Contributing: Bob Nightengale, The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How the MLB lockout has already changed baseball for fans, players and owners

