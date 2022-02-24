ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taiwan says nine Chinese warplanes entered its air defense zone

By Ryan King
 1 day ago

A s the Russian invasion of Ukraine rekindles concerns about China 's ambitions in Taiwan , the latter country warned Thursday that nine Chinese warplanes entered its air defense identification zone.

Taiwan quickly deployed aircraft in response to the Chinese planes and monitored its anti-aircraft missile systems, the Ministry of National Defense said. Chinese aircraft incursions in the ADIZ occur frequently, with over a dozen reports of such encounters during the past month.


CHINA'S SUPPORT FOR RUSSIA TURNS UKRAINE INTO BATTLEGROUND FOR NEW WORLD ORDER

"Taiwan condemns Russia’s infringement on Ukrainian sovereignty & encourages all parties involved to resolve their disputes rationally & peacefully. Meanwhile, we will take steps to bolster our military readiness & counter cognitive warfare while ensuring economic stability," Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said in a statement Wednesday in response to Russia's assault on Ukraine.

China used eight J-16 sorties and a Y-8 reconnaissance aircraft during Thursday's incursion, the Ministry of National Defense noted. The scale of Thursday's flight into ADIZ is smaller than previous ones that triggered concerns. In January, 39 Chinese aircraft entered the defense zone .

Some lawmakers in the United States have expressed concerns that China is eyeing the situation in Ukraine to gauge what it could get away with in Taiwan. Sen. Marco Rubio told Fox News Thursday he believes China is watching the Ukraine situation closely.

"We can't lose our focus on China," he said. I think that China's watching this, and if we live in a world where a country can decide, 'Hey, that land belongs to us,' and gives you some two-hour history lesson, which is a bunch of nonsense, and then go in and take it, you know, you're going to see that happen in other places."

China claims sovereignty over Taiwan. Taiwan broke away from the mainland during the Chinese Civil War over seven decades ago. The island is ruled by its own government independent of mainland China, but few countries recognize it as a nation. Chinese President Xi Jinping has long made reunification with Taiwan a priority .

During a recent press conference , Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying insisted Taiwan is an "inalienable part of China." China has not ruled out using military force to take back Taiwan.

