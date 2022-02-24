ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana reports 40 additional COVID deaths, 981 cases

By Matt Adams
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11BfWh_0eO2syFc00

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 40 additional COVID-19 deaths and 981 new cases in its latest update.

The agency’s dashboard puts the 7-day all-test positivity rate at 7.7%. The state is no longer displaying data for unique individual positivity rate and total tested individuals. The change will “better align with standard metrics used by other states nationwide. These are outdated metrics that no longer accurately reflect the prevalence of COVID-19 in communities,” according to IDOH.

The department is also displaying cases by day by the date on which the positive test was collected.

AG Rokita shares legal guidance on off-label prescribing of some drugs to treat COVID-19

Dashboard data represents cases and deaths that occurred over a range of dates but were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The omicron variant was found in 99.4% of samples tested statewide, with delta found in 0.6% of samples.

The agency said 1,153 additional Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated. To date, 3,755,414 first doses of the two-dose vaccine have been administered and 3,681,377 individuals are fully vaccinated. The state has administered more than 1.7 million booster doses.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SpMRy_0eO2syFc00
    Image via Indiana Department of Health
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ekd6a_0eO2syFc00
    The COVID-19 transmission map for February 16, 2022 (left) compared to February 23, 2022 (right)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D15XR_0eO2syFc00
    Development of the state’s coronavirus transmission map from October 7, 2020, through Feb. 23, 2022.

The County Metric map shows 4 Indiana counties in Red, with 42 in Orange, 43 in Yellow and 3 in the Blue category.

The map is updated each Wednesday. The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

Target lifting mask requirement for employees, customers

The latest hospitalization numbers show 1,032 total COVID-19 patients: 839 confirmed and 193 under investigation. IDOH reported a record 3,519 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Jan. 13. Before the omicron surge, the previous highwater mark was 3,460 patients in late November 2020.

The department said 19.6% of ICU beds and 79.9% of ventilators are available across the state.

Indiana has reported 1,679,591 total positive cases and 21,858 deaths since the start of the pandemic. There are also 878 probable COVID-19 deaths in which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death but no positive test was documented.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit Ourshot.In.Gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Indiana’s COVID hospitalizations at lowest level since late July

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 313 new COVID-19 cases and the fewest hospitalizations since late July in its latest update. The agency’s dashboard puts the 7-day all-test positivity rate at 6.3%. The state is no longer displaying data for unique individual positivity rate and total tested individuals. Dashboard data represents cases and […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indy EMS responds to nearly 70 overdoses over weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis EMS were dispatched to nearly 70 overdoses over the course of three days this weekend, a grim reminder of Indiana’s drug epidemic that has surged throughout the pandemic. According to officials, EMS paramedics and EMTs have administered the opioid reversing agent naloxone 255 times in the month of February. A stark 30 […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Masks on school buses: Why it’s now optional for some students in Indiana

Some students no longer have to wear masks on the school bus, while others still do. It all depends on whose guidelines their school district is following: the Centers for Disease Control or the Transportation Security Administration. Center Grove Community School Corporation and Avon Community School Corporation both sent out messages to families to say […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for missing Indianapolis man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Police said he has been found safe. ——————————– INDIANAPOLIS — A statewide Siver Alert has been declared for a 73-year-old man missing from Indianapolis. According to the Indiana State Police, Edward Moore is described as a black male, 6 feet 8 inches tall, who weighs 250 pounds and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Hoosiers dealing with high winter heating bills

INDIANAPOLIS — High natural gas prices are thought to be among the reasons Hoosiers are seeing sharply high utility bills this winter. Across social media platforms, Indiana residents are complaining about gas and electric bills that are higher than they’ve ever seen.  In some cases, residents claim their utility bills have doubled from the same […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Details of gunshot detection system pilot discussed at IMPD East District Town Hall

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD leaders talked with community members Monday evening about priorities for the East District in 2022. IMPD East District Commander Richard Riddle, along with Chief Randall Taylor and Assistant Chief Chris Bailey, talked about crime trends in the East District, 2021 accomplishments, 2022 priorities and initiatives and then took questions. Among those talks […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Drugs#Omicron#Hoosiers#Orange#Yellow And 3#Weekly Cases Per 100 000#Idoh Reporte
FOX59

Indianapolis lawmaker apologizes for suggesting Black students lack ‘respect for learning’

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A top Republican Indiana legislator on education policy has apologized for comments suggesting Black students don’t perform better academically because they lack “respect for learning.” House Education Committee Chairman Bob Behning of Indianapolis made the remark last week while pointing out that just 30 out of 1,000 Black students in the Indianapolis […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Where Indy DPW is focusing strip-patching this week

INDIANAPOLIS — After back-to-back shifts dealing with last week’s snow event, Indianapolis Department of Public Works crews are back out dealing with potholes. On Monday, Mayor Joe Hogsett announced that Indy DPW workers will take on 10-hour shifts this week to try to get as much street maintenance done as possible. “Mother Nature has finally […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

ISP: Body found near I-70 on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are investigating after a body was found near I-70 Tuesday morning. Police say the body was found around 8 a.m. near mile marker 93 (in between the Post Road and Mt. Comfort Road exits). At this point, the only information we have is a body was found. The circumstances around […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
FOX59

On My Way Pre-K applications now available

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana families can now apply for free pre-kindergarten education for the 2022-23 school year through the On My Way Pre-K program. In order to be eligible for an On My Way Pre-K voucher, the following criteria must be met: Child will be 4 years old by Aug. 1, 2022 Child is expected to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Carmel PD search for missing woman

CARMEL, IND. — The Carmel Police Department is asking the public to help them locate a missing woman. Ciera Breland (Locklair) is described as a 31-year-old female who is 5′ and 120 pounds with blond hair. She was last seen wearing a black top and purple shorts between 10 and 11 p.m. on Feb. 25. […]
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Women’s History Month begins: Meet some inspiring Hoosier women

During the start to Women’s History Month, the Indiana Historical Society is celebrating the incredible Hoosier women who have made a difference here at home and around the country. Today kickstarts a month-long celebration of women all over the country, and we’re taking notice of some incredible Hoosier women who have had a profound impact […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Pandemic fears are fading along with omicron: AP-NORC poll

Omicron is fading away, and so are Americans’ worries about COVID-19. Fewer Americans now say they’re concerned they’ll be infected compared with January following the rise and fall of the wildly contagious coronavirus variant. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Just 24% report being “extremely” or “very” worried about themselves or a family member contracting COVID-19. That's down from 36% in both December and January, when omicron caused a massive spike in infections and taxed public health systems.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX59

Man sentenced to 22 years in death of Indiana infant girl

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana judge sentenced a man to 22 years in prison on Friday, accepting the terms of a plea agreement in the death of a five-month-old girl. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported that 26-year-old Efrain Gonzalez pleaded guilty in October to one count of battery resulting in death of a person […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

FOX59

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy