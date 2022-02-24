ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Artificial intelligence is only as ethical as the people who use it

The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ZsTM_0eO2sr4X00
© Getty Images

Artificial intelligence is revolutionary, but it’s not without its controversies. Many hail it as a chance for a fundamental upgrade to human civilization. Some believe it can take us down a dangerous path, potentially arming governments with dangerous Orwellian surveillance and mass control capabilities.

We have to remember that any technology is only as ‘good’ or ‘bad’ as the people who use it. Consider the EU’s hailed ‘blueprint for AI regulation’ and China’s proposed crackdown on AI development; these instances seek to regulate AI as if it were already an autonomous, conscious technology. It isn’t. The U.S. must think wisely before following in their footsteps and consider addressing the actions of the user behind the AI.

In theory, the EU’s proposed regulation offers reasonable guidelines for the safe and equitable development of AI. In practice, these regulations may well starve the world of groundbreaking developments, such as in industry productivity or healthcare and climate change mitigation — areas that desperately need to be addressed.

You can hardly go through a day without engaging with AI. If you’ve searched for information online, been given directions on your smartphone or even ordered food, then you’ve experienced the invisible hand of AI.

Yet this technology does not just exist to make our lives more convenient; it has been pivotal in our fight against the COVID pandemic. It proved instrumental in identifying the spike protein behind many of the vaccines being used today.

Similarly, AI enabled BlueDot to be one of the first to raise the alarm about the outbreak of the virus. AI has also been instrumental in supporting the telehealth communication services used to communicate information about the virus to populations, the start-up Clevy.io being one such example.

With so many beneficial use cases for AI, where does the fear stem from? One major criticism leveled at AI is that it is giving governments the ultimate surveillance tool. One report predicts there will be 1 billion surveillance cameras installed worldwide by the end of the year. There is simply not enough manpower to watch these cameras 24/7; the pattern-recognition power of AI means that every second or every frame can be analyzed. Whilst this has life-saving applications in social distancing and crowd control, it also can be used to conduct mass surveillance and suppression at an unprecedented scale.

Similarly, some have criticized AI for cementing race and gender inequalities with fears sparked from AI-based hiring programs displaying potential bias due to a reliance of historical data patterns.

So yes, this clearly shows that there is a need to bake the principles of trust, fairness, transparency and privacy into the development of these tools. However, the question is: Who is best suited to do this? Is it those closest to the development of these tools, government officials, or a collaboration of the two?

One thing is for certain: Understanding the technology and its nuances will be critical to advance AI in a fair and just way.

There is undoubtedly a global AI arms race going on. Over-regulation is giving us an unnecessary disadvantage.

We have a lot to lose. AI will be an incredibly helpful weapon when tackling the challenges we face, from water shortages to population growth and climate change. Yet these fruits will not be borne if we keep leveling suspicion at the technologies, rather than the humans behind them.

If a car crashes, we sanction the driver; we don’t crush the car.

Similarly, when AI is used for human rights and privacy violations, we must look to the people behind the technology, not the technology itself.

Beyond these concerns, a growing crowd of pessimistic futurists predict that AI could, one day, surpass human general intelligence and take over the world. Herein lies another category mistake; no matter how intelligent a machine becomes, there’s nothing to say that it would or could develop the uniquely human desire for power.

That said, AI is in fact helping drive the rise of a new machine economy, where smart, connected, autonomous, and economically independent machines or devices carry out the necessary activities of production, distribution, and operations with little or no human intervention. According to PwC, 70 percent of GDP growth in the global economy between now and 2030 will be driven by machines. This is a near $7 trillion dollar contribution to U.S. GDP based on the combined production from AI, robotics, and embedded devices.

With this in mind, the ethical concerns around AI are real and must be taken seriously. However, we must not allow these considerations to morph into restrictive, innovation-stopping interventionist policy.

We must always remember that it is the people behind the AI applications that are responsible for breaches of human rights and privacy, not the technology itself. We must use our democratic values to dictate what type of technologies we create. Patchy, ill-informed regulation in such a broad space will likely prevent us from realizing some of the most revolutionary applications of this technology.

Nations who over-regulate this space are tying their own shoelaces together before the starting pistol has even sounded.

Kevin Dallas, a former executive at Microsoft, is president & CEO of Wind River, a provider of secure intelligence software.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Rise of the racist robots prompts artificial intelligence upgrades

Businesses seeking to cut costs and satisfy consumer demands for lightning-fast service are increasingly replacing people with machines in every part of the supply chain. But regulators are becoming concerned that relying on artificial intelligence could undo decades of work put into making sure consumers are treated fairly regardless of their race or gender.
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

Artificial Intelligence Technology Trends That Matter for Business in 2022

In 2020 more than 50% of companies have adopted artificial intelligence (AI) in at least one business unit or function. Organizations apply AI tools to generate more value, increase revenue and customer loyalty. AI leading companies invest at least 20% of their earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in AI. Drug discovery and development received the highest amount of money — in 2020, the total sum of investments exceeded 13.8 billion dollars, 4.5-fold higher than the year before. We’ll focus on AI trends 2021-2022 that are likely to become mainstream.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Economy#Surveillance Cameras#Gross Domestic Product#Eu#Covid#Ai#Bluedot
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
China
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
The Independent

Brave Ukrainian woman tells Russian soldier: ‘Put sunflower seeds in your pocket so they grow when you die’

A Ukrainian woman is being hailed for her bravery after she confronted a heavily-armed Russian soldier and offered him sunflower seeds — so that they might bloom when he dies.The woman was captured on camera voicing her outrage as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with tanks rolling across the border and air strikes targeting major cities. Ukraine says it suffered 137 casualties on the first day of the war.The woman can be seen in the video asking the soldiers "Who are you?", to which a soldier standing in the street says: "We have exercises here. Please go this way."After...
MILITARY
Reuters

UK says Russia plans to take whole of Ukraine but is failing

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Russia intends to take the whole of Ukraine but the Russian army failed to deliver it main objectives on the first day of President Vladimir Putin's invasion, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Friday. Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea on...
POLITICS
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

487K+
Followers
58K+
Post
369M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy