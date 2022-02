Fans of Umami Ramen will be happy to hear the beloved restaurant is reopening after temporarily closing in early January 2022. At the time of the announcement, the owner cited "health and wellness" for the temporary closure. In the weeks that followed the owner and operator poured her heart out over all the struggles she's faced in the last few years that came to a head in January 2022. Permanently closing the restaurant was even a brief thought that thankfully was quickly dismissed.

