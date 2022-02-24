ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PG&E shares energy-saving tips

By The Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield Californian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatural gas users across the country and other parts of the world are seeing an increase in their gas costs, driven largely by natural gas market prices that are much higher than last winter. Prices are about 90 percent higher than last winter nationwide and...

www.bakersfield.com

MercuryNews

Letters: PG&E prices | Expand solar | Mask rules | Talking turkey | Cannabis taxes

Re. “PG&E: $9B to $13.5B to bury power lines,” Page A1, and “PG& E bills are set to jump again this year,” Page C7, Feb. 11:. Two articles in Friday’s paper caught my eye regarding PG&E’s plans to increase rates again in 2022, totaling over 20% this year alone. Justification for these latest increases are wholesale prices of natural gas, which PG&E uses to generate electricity in their gas-fired power plants. They also pass along these increases to homeowners using natural gas to heat their homes and cook food. (The gas portion of my latest bill from PG&E was double what I paid per therm last year.)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
GV Wire

PG&E Bills Going up as Energy Inflation Hits Hard

If energy “sticker shock” wasn’t already obviously painful at the pump or on utility bills, inflation is again going after more of your money for natural gas and electric, even beyond the utility’s ability to combat it. Natural gas is a fundamental home heating source and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KIEM-TV Redwood News

PG&E Rates To Rise Again

NORTH COAST, Calif. (KIEM) The price you pay for electricity and gas is about to go up again. As California regulators have just approved another rate hike for PG&E. The public utilities’ commission unanimously gave its ok to PG&E raising monthly bills by more than 9 percent. This means the average homeowner will pay 14 dollars […] The post PG&E Rates To Rise Again appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTEN.com

7 Tips to Save on Energy Expenses from An Expert HVAC Contractor

Originally Posted On: https://mastertechhc.ca/7-tips-to-save-on-energy-expenses-from-an-expert-hvac-contractor/. Are you starting to notice a rise in your energy bills?. Are your expenses increasing, even though you’re keeping your home at the same temperature as in previous years?. Our professional HVAC Contractors solve this problem. We’ve put together 7 proven tips that can lead...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC Bay Area

PG&E to Launch Project Burying Power Lines to Reduce Fire Risks

Pacific Gas & Electric is launching the first wave of a multibillion initiative to bury 10,000 miles of distribution lines in areas of high risk of wildfires in Northern and Central California. Officials with the utility giant made the announcement last week of the first wave, which aims to place...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
iheart.com

PG&E To Raise Rates For Homeowners, Businesses

PG&E is raising its rates for both homeowners and businesses. Power bills for homeowners will go up by an average of 9%, while small business will see a 10% rate hike and industrial facilities will see an increase of nearly 13%.The San Francisco Chronicle reports PG&E officials say they need the extra revenue to pay for skyrocketing natural gas prices. the new rate plan is set to take effect March 1st. The average PG&E customer getting electricity and natural gas from PG&E paid $202 in December 2021, which rose to $221 in January and will hit about $235 in March with these new rate changes, the company said.
SMALL BUSINESS
Mountain Democrat

PG&E to customers: Stay safe and secure Valentine’s Day balloons with a weight

With Valentine’s Day festivities taking place, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) reminds customers that nothing puts a damper on a romantic evening faster than a widespread power outage. If your holiday celebration includes metallic balloons, make sure they are securely tied with a weight to keep them from floating away. Metallic balloons that contact overhead power lines can disrupt electric service to an entire neighborhood, cause significant property damage and potentially result in serious injuries.
INDUSTRY
iheart.com

PG&E Announces Rate Increases Starting In March

PG&E has announced a 9% rate increase starting on March 1st following approval from the California Public Utilities Commission. PG&E says prices are going up because of an increase in natural gas and electric energy prices, along with a reduction in hydroelectric generation due to the recent drought in the state. According to an official post on the company website, natural gas market prices from November 2021 to January 2022 in the Northern and Southern California regions are 90% higher than last winter. “We haven’t seen a market price increase this big and lasting this long in a very long time,” said Martin Wyspianski, PG&E senior director, Electric and Gas Acquisition. “There have been short-term price increases lasting a few months due to cold weather like we experienced in 2018-2019 or tied to weather events like hurricanes, but nothing this large and sustained in the last decade”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mercury News

Letters: PG&E infrastructure | EDD’s options | Soft on history | Low birthrates | Tomorrow’s leaders

Re. “PG&E: $9B to $13.5B to bury power lines,” Page A1, Feb. 11:. PG&E’s antiquated distribution and transmission systems cause wildfires, not falling trees and branches. PG&E’s failure to address infrastructure change prolongs the use of its degraded system. Despite billions spent, PG&E utilizes a third-world approach to fire safety: “When in doubt, shut off the power.” This is no solution for a modern society.
SAN RAMON, CA
Mercury News

PG&E seeks higher electric bills to put lines underground

PG&E monthly bills would jump about $30 a month under a new proposal by the utility behemoth to bury thousands of miles of power lines as a way to ward off the risk of catastrophic wildfires. The power utility is seeking state approval for a revenue increase of $10.5 billion...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

PG&E releases new plan on 2022 wildfire safety

Pacific Gas and Electric Corp. (PG&E) filed its 2022 Wildfire Mitigation Plan with California regulators Friday and announced plans to "significantly accelerate the undergrounding of power lines in high fire-risk areas." In a press release, the company said it is aiming to bury "at least 175 miles of power lines"...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Here's Why Your PG&E Bill is Going Up

Pacific Gas and Electric Company says customers may see a spike in their utility bills due to rising gas supply costs. The news comes as the Bay Area braces for colder temps this week. "One of the most significant drivers is the rising cost of natural gas being experienced globally,"...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KSBW.com

PG&E rate hike for residential electricity customers takes effect

Calif. — PG&E residential customers starting Tuesday will be paying more for electricity, with a nearly 9% rate hike taking effect. The increase, approved by the California Public Utilities Commission last month, comes out to about $14 more on the average customer's bill. The rate hike takes into...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

State Regulators Approve PG&E Rate Hike

Get ready to pay more for your electricity and gas. State regulators have approved another rate hike for PG&E. Last week, the state Public Utility Commission approved a 9% increase -- the second rate hike this year. A similar increase took effect Jan. 1. PG&E expects the average monthly bill...
ECONOMY
Mercury News

Computer error leads to phantom PG&E outage for East Bay towns

It was the big power outage that wasn’t. Shortly after 5:45 p.m. Thursday, PG&E reported an outage affecting more than 70,000 customers in Berkeley, Albany, Kensington, El Cerrito, Richmond and San Pablo. But the power was still on for almost all of those customers. PG&E spokeswoman Karly Hernandez said...
RICHMOND, CA
Seeking Alpha

PG&E Finally Restores Dividends On Preferreds

PG&E Corp. is restoring the dividends on its eight series of preferred stock and paying 17 quarters of arrears. Owners of PG&E Corp.'s (PCG) eight series of preferred stock finally got the news they've been waiting to hear since bankruptcy proceedings were concluded in 2020. On February 8, 2022, the...
STOCKS

