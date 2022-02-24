Report: Cincinnati loses Quality Control Coach Michael Brewster to Tennessee State

The former Ohio State player joined Luke Fickell's staff in 2020.

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati football team lost a piece of the coaching staff to Tennessee State this week. According to ESPN , offensive quality control coach Michael Brewster is joining Eddie George's staff as the tight ends coach.

Brewster joined former Ohio State teammate Marcus Freeman on UC's defensive coaching staff in 2020. He then moved to the offensive side of the ball in 2021. The former Buckeye played four years at center and guard in the NFL.

Current Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell held the same role at Ohio State during Brewster's senior season in 2011. Look for Fickell to promote someone with the program to take over Brewster's duties.

The team starts preparing for the April 9 Spring Game in less than two weeks.

