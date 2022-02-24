ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown says he expects officers to comply with vaccine mandate

ABC 7 Chicago
Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown reacted Thursday to an arbitrator's ruling requiring officers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The police union challenged the mandate pushed by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, saying it violated labor laws.

At a press conference Thursday morning, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said he believes his officers will comply.

"Our officers are smart," Superintendent Brown said. "They have families and they risk their lives. We ought to give them their due respect like we have in making this tough decision if they have apprehension about the vaccine...We have a group that needs to take the vaccine based on this current order but I have confidence that most will and that very few won't."

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown gives an update on efforts to go after gang members.

The Chicago Tribune reports about 25 percent of the 12,300 CPD employees are not vaccinated.

FOP president John Catanzara posted his response on Youtube, saying "So everybody else eases restrictions, all she cares about is a win. She doesn't care about crime. She doesn't care about victims. She doesn't care about anything but a win."

Officers have to have their first vaccine shot by March 13 and the second a month later.

