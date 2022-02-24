ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobina's exclusive VIP-only private book club: 'Black Girls Must Be Magic'

 1 day ago

ABC7 News anchor Jobina Fortson's exclusive VIP-only private book club is officially open, and on Thursday we talked about "Black Girls Must Be Magic" by author Jayne Allen.

It's the second installment of the "Black Girls Must Die Exhausted" books. It's already featured in Target's book pick of the month.

Author Jayne Allen joined ABC7@7 on Thursday to discuss the book, which follows a woman named Tabitha Walker.

Watch the video in the player above for the full interview.

