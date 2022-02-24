ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Yellowstone, MT

Missing snowmobiler found dead near West Yellowstone

By MTN News
 1 day ago
WEST YELLOWSTONE - A missing snowmobiler was found dead near West Yellowstone on Wednesday evening.

According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Officer, on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 5:20 pm, Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue in West Yellowstone responded to a request for assistance locating a missing snowmobiler near the Little Snowy Trail, 2 miles west of town. An individual riding with the missing snowmobiler became separated and was unable to locate their riding partner, eventually returning to town and calling the West Yellowstone Police Department.

Search and Rescue volunteers responded to the area and were able to locate the snowmobiler just north of Junction 13.

The release stated: "We are very sorry to report that the individual was deceased at the scene. The Sheriff’s office is not releasing any other information at this time, pending an investigation and notification to the family."

Sheriff Dan Springer would like to pass on his condolences to the family and friends of the victim.

