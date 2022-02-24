ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Marshalls arrest man in Memphis in Bakersfield slaying

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bHChD_0eO2qobA00

The United States Marshals Service arrested a man Thursday in Memphis, Tenn., wanted in connection to a slaying in Bakersfield, said the Bakersfield Police Department.

Bryce Vonta Williams, 25, of Bakersfield, was arrested after an arrest warrant was issued in the shooting death of a man on Feb. 5th in the 2300 block of White Lane.

BPD detectives coordinated with the U.S. Marshals Service to find and arrest Williams in Memphis.

BPD said extradition proceedings are pending to send Williams into BPD custody. BPD said there are no other suspects outstanding in this case.

MISSING: Marta Alicia-Mendez, 73

The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help finding a woman who might be at-risk and went missing Feb. 23rd. Marta Alicia-Mendez was last seen at about 4 p.m. Feb. 23rd, 2022, in the 3800 block of Stokes Avenue. Alicia-Mendez may be at-risk due to an undiagnosed cognitive issue.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
