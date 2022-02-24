ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How should the U.S. respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine?

By News5 Staff
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 1 day ago
Overnight, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, leading thousands of people in the country's capital to flee the city.

News5 wants to know, how should the U.S. respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine?

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

The Russian military commenced a widespread attack on Ukraine early Thursday morning from its northern, southern and eastern borders.

Shelling was reported in cities across the country, including in towns on the outskirts of the capital of Kyiv .

President Biden is set to address the situation at 11:30 a.m. MT and says he "condemns" Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified" invasion of Ukraine and promised to impose "severe sanctions."
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

