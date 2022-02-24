Reminder: WBU basketball to play in SAC quarterfinals in Plainview Friday, Saturday
The second round of the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament is Friday.
Wayland Baptist University will host its opponents for second-round games on Friday and Saturday.
The No. 1 ranked Flying Queens (28-3) will face the No. 8 Southwest Christian Lady Eagles (16-13) at the Hutcherson Center at 6 p.m. Friday.
After another delay due to weather concerns, the No. 4 ranked Pioneers (17-12) will face No. 5 ranked John Brown Golden Eagles (19-12) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Lady Eagles defeated Southwestern Assemblies of God on Tuesday with a score of 72-53 earning a spot in round two.
The Golden Eagles eliminated Langston University Lions, 89-73.
The winners of both games will play in the semifinals on Monday at Mid-America Christian University in Oklahoma City. The championship games will be at MACU on Tuesday.
Other matchups in the quarterfinal round include:
Women’s Tournament
No. 7 Oklahoma City (16-12) vs. No. 2 Mid-America Christian (26-3)
No. 6 John Brown (16-15) vs. No. 3 Texas Weleyan (23-5)
No. 5 Langston (19-10) vs. No. 4 Science & Arts (21-8)
Men’s Tournament
No. 8 SW Christian (13-13) vs. No. 1 Science & Arts (24-5)
No. 7 Mid-America Christian (20-11) vs. No. 2 SW Assemblies of God (19-8)
No. 11 Central Christian (13-17) vs. No. 3 Oklahoma City (16-13)
Comments / 0