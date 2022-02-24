Reminder: WBU basketball to play in SAC quarterfinals in Plainview Friday, Saturday

In their first-ever meeting with the University of North Texas-Dallas, Wayland Baptist got double-digit scoring from five players as the ninth-ranked Flying Queens eased to a 91-77 Sooner Athletic Conference victory over the Lady Trailblazers. (Provided by Claudia Lusk/WBU Athletics)

The second round of the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament is Friday.

Wayland Baptist University will host its opponents for second-round games on Friday and Saturday.

The No. 1 ranked Flying Queens (28-3) will face the No. 8 Southwest Christian Lady Eagles (16-13) at the Hutcherson Center at 6 p.m. Friday.

After another delay due to weather concerns, the No. 4 ranked Pioneers (17-12) will face No. 5 ranked John Brown Golden Eagles (19-12) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Lady Eagles defeated Southwestern Assemblies of God on Tuesday with a score of 72-53 earning a spot in round two.

The Golden Eagles eliminated Langston University Lions, 89-73.

The winners of both games will play in the semifinals on Monday at Mid-America Christian University in Oklahoma City. The championship games will be at MACU on Tuesday.

Other matchups in the quarterfinal round include:

Women’s Tournament

No. 7 Oklahoma City (16-12) vs. No. 2 Mid-America Christian (26-3)

No. 6 John Brown (16-15) vs. No. 3 Texas Weleyan (23-5)

No. 5 Langston (19-10) vs. No. 4 Science & Arts (21-8)

Men’s Tournament

No. 8 SW Christian (13-13) vs. No. 1 Science & Arts (24-5)

No. 7 Mid-America Christian (20-11) vs. No. 2 SW Assemblies of God (19-8)

No. 11 Central Christian (13-17) vs. No. 3 Oklahoma City (16-13)