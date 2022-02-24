ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND

Checking your water temperature may save you from frozen water pipes

By Keith Darnay
 1 day ago

Taking the temperature of your cold water during these winter months may help save you from frozen pipes, or worse.

The Mandan Public Works Department explains most city water mains and individual water service lines are buried deep enough to prevent freezing. However, some individual service lines aren’t deep enough to escape the frost line that develops during frigid cold periods.

To see if your pipes are threatened, the city suggests turning faucets on cold for 5 to 10 minutes and then checking the water temperature with a thermometer. If the water temperature is under 38 degrees, you may want to leave the cold water running at a small, steady trickle until the ground warms up once more.

The few gallons lost by the trickle will cost less than the cost for services to thaw out frozen water pipes, the city notes.

If you have questions or concerns about your water pipes in winter, you can contact the Mandan Public Works Utility Department for more information, either online or at 701-667-3240.

