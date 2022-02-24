ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Davidson deactivates Instagram after posting a video link with a cryptic message

By Shirley Gómez
 1 day ago
Pete Davidson surprised the world after activating his Instagram account after being inactive for around four years. Davidson’s decision came after his girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, Kanye West, took to social media to diss him for dating the reality tv star and businesswoman.

But The Saturday Night Live actor changed his mind and decided to deactivate it again on Wednesday, Feb. 23, after seemingly taking a jab at West. The comedian shared on his Instagram bio a YouTube video of The King of Comedy’s Rupert Pupkin, saying, “Better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime.”

Davidson’s message comes after Kanye West’s posting spree, with most of his content surrounding Kim Kardashian and Pete’s relationship. After going on a rampage about Pete, Kanye leaked alleged text messages from Kim worried about Pete’s safety. “U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault,” the text message read.

Later that week, the rapper shared a photo on Instagram taking “accountability” for his jarring posts. “I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me,” he wrote. “I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”

However, just a few hours later, he continued with his confusing posts, sharing a photo of Kim. “VISION OH SORRY ALL CAPS IS BACK FOR THE THE PEOPLE THATS ALL CAP” he wrote in the caption.

As we previously reported, a conversation surrounding Kanye’s actions towards Kim began to take place online with many calling them a form of abuse and harassment. His actions also have pushed Kim and closer. After the rapper released a diss track with The Game called “Eazy” a source told Page Six the Saturday Night Live star found it “hilarious.”

“God saved me from that crash/Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” Kanye sings in the song. “The whole craziness with Kanye last week has brought Kim and Pete closer,” the insider said at the time.

