Study examines use of palliative care for patients with COVID-19 and acute kidney injury

By American Society of Nephrology (ASN)
 4 days ago

In an observational study involving several New York City hospitals, palliative care was used more frequently for hospitalized patients with acute kidney injury (AKI) and COVID-19 than historically reported in AKI. Despite high mortality associated with AKI, consultation for palliative care occurred late in the hospital course and was...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Palliative Care#Health Care#Acute Care#Home Care#Cjasn#Md
