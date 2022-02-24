Bloomington South's Lukas Paegle making a name for himself

Lukas Paegle has had to work hard just to stay ahead of his sister.

Kristina, older by three years, just happens to be one of the best high school girls' swimmers in the country. So passing her by was no given, knowing she set incredibly fast school records in the 50, 100 and 200 freestyles two weekends ago.

All the same, Lukas' path with swimming is his own. The Bloomington South freshman slots into a couple of different events at the moment.

He considers himself a strong butterflier (who broke 50 seconds in the sectional final and had a 22.07 leg for the medley relay) and a strong enough freestyler to go 21.58 to earn a callup to state and hit 46.80 for a 400 free relay that got a state cut.

He's not just Kristina's little brother anymore.

"She's been a little bit of something to catch," Lukas said. "Seeing what she's done, it kind of shaped the kind of goals that I've tried to make, getting records and making cuts. I see at what age she did it and compare that.

"We've always been competitive with our freestyle times. I've always been trying to go faster than her in the 50 and 100. I'm able to do that now. It's been a race."

For sure. Plunk Kristina's school records from the state meet into the recent boys' sectional finals at Columbus North and she would have been seventh in the 50 (22.38), third in the 100 (48.00) and fourth in the 200 (1:45.02).

"Their personalities are different," South coach Phil Cole said. "But they do share a lot of traits, like work ethic. Lukas, and if you look back at what Kristina was like as a freshman, but she didn't have a sibling three years older to model from, and he had this great role model there.

"Kristina works hard every single practice. He does that, too. With that training group he has, they all want to get better. They're inquisitive, wanting to know how to do things better and what they can do to get better. And when a swimmer is like that, it tells me they want to get better. He has that drive."

No getting out of it

OK, so Lukas and swimming didn't fall head over heels right away. But it is the family's sport of choice, so Lukas had to give it a shot when he was around 7. His parents, he said, made him stick it out longer than he wanted, for the better.

"I didn't really like it at first," Lukas said. "But they kept me in it. And I realized, I felt kind of guilty sometimes, not in a bad way, but I'm glad I was put into it.

"Right now, I enjoy the working part of it. I like being able to put in the work in practice and get better."

The work that he has put into club swimming, starting with the Bloomington Swim Club, enabled him to hit the ground running when he came to South. Same goes for classmate David Kovacs, who like Lukas has an older sibling, brother Adam, who is a senior on the squad.

"David, I like racing him in practice," Paegle said. "Sometimes, my goals seem to be a little bit out there. Too far sometimes.

"But having coaches that really believe in me, I think that helps me stay motivated."

First-year phenom

Peagle is part of a special freshman class that seems poised for big things. Making state in four events, two individual, two relays, as he and Kovacs did, is a huge step to take this year.

"You can't overemphasize that a lot," Cole said. "I've been thinking about that a lot with these two guys. First state meet, four events, when you're 14 or 15 going to this meet and facing 17 and 18-year-olds, there's a big difference. It's just an invaluable experience for them."

And while he's there, Paegle is shooting to come back in both the fly and 50 for Saturday's finals.

"Honestly, I didn't think I was going to get in in the 50," he said. "I was more worried about the fly. But after swimming the 50 at sectionals, I have some technical things to work on, so I'm kind of excited about that, so we'll see what happens.

"I want to get to the B Final for the 50 since I'm just tenths of a second away. And get A Final for the fly."

Time to go

It took a 49.19 last year in the fly and a 21.17 in the 50 to meet both those goals. He went 49.99 and 21.58 at sectional. But this is bigger. He's been there to watch. It's different on the deck.

"Even sectionals was pretty scary," Paegle said. "State's going to be even scarier. I was there with my sister and it seemed really exciting."

And "way more energy" than any big age group meet he's been at before.

"At sectional, I was trying to gauge where he was at," Cole said. "It's a learning process for me and Saturday got here and he had to put it all on the line.

"And I saw a very confident kid walking around the deck. I sensed he was ready to go."

It allowed Paegle to knock down a couple of his short-term goals, knowing the school records Ian Finnerty posted set an awfully high bar to chase the next three years.

"I know I'm still pretty young and have some time ahead of me," Paegle said. "So it helps I know I can take it in smaller steps."

He caught up to his sister after all, and he's made it state.

"I want to try to top-eight in the fly and top-16 in the 50, but it's mainly about the experience," Paegle said. "I know so many upperclassmen are going to be there, so I'm not too worried about them.

"My main thing was sectionals and getting out. Now, let's see what I can do."

