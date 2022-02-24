ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore to lift mask mandate March 1

The Associated Press
 1 day ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore is lifting its mask mandate next week.

Mayor Brandon Scott announced Thursday that masks would no longer be required in indoor spaces effective March 1, news outlets reported.

The city’s seven-day average case rate was about 58 per 100,000 residents in August when the mandate was imposed, dropping to about 18 cases per 100,000 as of Thursday. The city has enacted more restrictive coronavirus protection measures than surrounding jurisdictions and the state.

The city’s school system has its own mandate that must be lifted in coordination with the state. The mayor said he would have to talk with the council president and comptroller before making any public announcements about reopening City Hall.

