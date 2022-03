The Peabody Awards will announce winning projects from its new digital and interactive storytelling awards on March 24, the awards body announced Monday. The Peabody Awards first unveiled its new interactive storytelling categories last June, as a way of recognizing how online storytelling forms have advanced and grown in the last few years. The awards body also announced the creation of a new interactive board that will screen projects for the awards categories, which will honor exemplary achievements in gaming, interactive journalism, interactive documentary, virtual reality, augmented reality, social video and transmedia storytelling.

