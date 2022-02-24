ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas order on gender-confirming care, Alabama bill on trans hormone treatments draw outrage

By Associated Press
Statesville Record & Landmark
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the state's child welfare agency to investigate reports of gender-confirming care for kids as abuse, a directive that opponents say is a first by any governor over GOP efforts to restrict transgender rights. Abbott’s move is drawing...

statesville.com

Comments / 7

The Independent

Oklahoma wants a database to track women considering abortions

Oklahoma Senator George Burns has filed a bill that would track every woman who has an abortion.Under the “Every Mother Matters Act,” or EMMA women will have to register with pre-abortion service, which will attempt to dissuade them from having an abortion. It will complete “an assessment of eligibility” and advise them on things like housing, child care and job searches.It appears that the women cannot use the “pre-abortion resource” anonymously, but on the hotline will have to provide their data and be given a “unique identifying case number” which will go on their medical files for seven years, creating...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
AL.com

Alabama losing millions in federal rental assistance due to delays

Barbara Bailey is a landlord who rents a house in Birmingham to a man whose wife collapsed and died in April of 2020, likely to COVID. Since then, Bailey’s tenant has been unable to pay thousands of dollars in rent. She’s made up the difference herself, refinancing the mortgage and paying plumbing expenses and home insurance.
ALABAMA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Texas Guv Wants Parents Investigated Over Health Care for Their Trans Kids

In his latest directive targeting transgender youth, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has instructed state agencies to begin investigating gender-affirming care for transgender children as a potential form of “child abuse.” A recent opinion issued by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was cited in Abbott’s letter to the state Department of Family and Protective Services, in which he stated that treatments like gender reassignment surgery or puberty blocking medications could “legally constitute child abuse under several provisions.” According to Abbott, Texas doctors, nurses, and teachers are all obligated to report child abuse, which will now encompass treatments for transgender children. The governor earlier pressured Family and Protective Services to apply the “child abuse” label back in August. Texas is one of many states moving to restrict treatments and care for transgender children.
TEXAS STATE
AL.com

Guest opinion: Permitless carry would begin dismantling Alabama’s culture of responsible gun ownership

More than 6,000. That’s how many people were stopped from getting gun permits in Alabama last year because background checks found the applicant had a criminal history or suffered from unstable mental health. The proposed legislation (HB 272) is making its way through the Alabama Legislature to allow those 6,000 plus people to walk through our communities unknown. If enacted, permitless carry would enable anyone to conceal a gun in public without obtaining a government-issued permit. This would allow people with dangerous histories to evade background check requirements and safeguards to responsible gun ownership.
ALABAMA STATE
WebMD

Mask Mandates Ending in All But One State

Feb. 23, 2022 -- As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline across the U.S., all states but one -- Hawaii -- have dropped their mask mandates or have announced plans to do so in coming weeks. Retailers and cruises are following along, with Apple and Target stores lifting their...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Arizona Mirror

Defeated anti-trans bill revived to bar gender conforming surgeries for trans youth

A week after a move to ban all gender-affirming care for transgender youth in Arizona was rejected, GOP lawmakers passed a measure barring gender confirmation surgery for minors. “This bill mirrors the international standards that have been implemented in other countries such as Finland, which is one of the most transgender friendly countries,” Sen. Tyler […] The post Defeated anti-trans bill revived to bar gender conforming surgeries for trans youth appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
AL.com

Alabama kneecapped its Thin Blue Line with a tire iron: ‘We’re defunding the police’

This is an opinion cartoon. Red state Alabama lawmakers just kneecapped Alabama’s Thin Blue Line with a tire iron. In this case, the tire iron is House Bill 272. The bill that ends permit requirement for carrying concealed pistols. The bill was opposed by the Alabama Sheriffs Association and many other law enforcement folks. But yet, it passed the House and is headed back to the Senate.
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Leader

Mississippi lawmakers request FDA resume chemical abortion pill oversight

Mississippi lawmakers were among 126 Senate and House leaders calling for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to restore stringent oversight of chemical abortion bills, including the in-person dispensing requirement the FDA suspended in December. On Friday the group issued a letter to newly-confirmed FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What does Texas' data on abortions say about law?

Texas has released data showing a marked drop in abortions at clinics in the state in the first month under the nation's strictest abortion law, but that only tells part of the story.A study released Friday showing a jump in requests from Texans for abortion pills by mail is helping complete the picture, as will learning more about the number of women who went to clinics outside the state, and how many who were unable to get abortions ended up giving birth.“I think a big question is: What’s the new composition of how people are accessing abortion care?” said...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
ABC 33/40 News

Alabama lawmakers vote in favor of transgender bathroom ban in public schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — House lawmakers voted 74-24 in favor of HB 322, a bathroom bill requiring all K-12 public school bathrooms be designated by biological sex. The Alabama House of Representatives was scheduled to debate the bill that mandates K-12 schools require students to use multi-person facilities that match the sex on their original birth certificate.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

10,000 workers in Alabama now getting $1,500 stimulus package bonuses

More than 10,000 Alabama workers are now receiving bonuses of up to $1,500 through a stimulus package program that benefits childcare workers. According to the Alabama Department of Human Resources, 1,278 childcare providers – roughly 65% of all o in the businesses in the state – applied for and were approved for grants in December 2021 and January 2022. The grants cover bonuses of up to $1,500 for full-time employees and $750 for part-time employees. In all, some 10,065 employees will receive the money.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Charge dropped against Alabama woman who renewed pain pill prescription while pregnant

Prosecutors in north Alabama on Wednesday dropped the felony charge against a Florence woman who renewed a longstanding pain prescription while pregnant. Kim Blalock, a mother of six, faced a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance because she engaged in fraud for renewing a hydrocodone prescription while pregnant, prosecutors for Lauderdale County alleged.
FLORENCE, AL
Boston Globe

Texas DAs say they won’t block treatment for trans youths

District attorneys from Texas counties that include some of the state’s biggest cities said they won’t interfere with medical treatment for transgender youth, rejecting an order from the governor to consider gender-affirming care for minors to be child abuse. “We will enforce the constitution and will not irrationally...
TEXAS STATE

