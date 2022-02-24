ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League of Women Voters Candidate Forum ~ Select Board ~ Sunday, Feb. 27 at 3 pm

By The Bedford Citizen
 1 day ago
Th e first of three League of Women Voters of Bedford candidates forums focusing on the contested positions on the ballot for Bedford’s March 12 Town Election will be live-streamed at...

The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Regarding Bradley Morrison, Candidate for School Committee

~ Submitted by Virendar Kaushik, Ph. D. [Editor’s note: Ph.D. in Biochemistry]. I write in enthusiastic support of Bradley Morrison’s re-election to our School Committee. Since 2019, Brad has been an engaged, committed, and effective committee member. Brad was voted to the School Committee because of 1) his clear understanding of the role, relative to school leadership, 2) his perspective on educating students for whichever path they may choose (college, technical school, entrepreneurship), and 3) his belief in fiscal responsibility. He has articulated and executed on that approach to serve our community.
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Regarding Sheila Mehta-Green, Candidate for School Committee

~ Submitted by Jessica Leavell, Ph.D. Dear friends and neighbors, it is with great pleasure that I write this letter in support of Sheila Mehta-Green, Ph.D. for our school committee. Sheila has lived in Bedford for 20 years and the last 12 years volunteering countless hours to support and advocate for our children, families, and schools. She has held numerous leadership roles including co-chair of the Celebrating Differences program at Lane School, Vice President of the MSPA, and most recently co-chair of the Special Education Advisory. Sheila was also a member of the JGMS and district reopening committees. Through these efforts, she has developed an in-depth understanding of our school system and the state-level organizations involved in educational decision-making.
The Bedford Citizen

Interim Police Chief Kenneth Fong Welcomes the Opportunity to Serve Bedford

Bedford’s incoming interim chief of police told the Select Board Monday that he is emerging from retirement only because the opportunity is in Bedford,. Kenneth Fong, a retired Boston Police Department captain, said in response to a question from Board member William Moonan that the “community is near and dear to my heart. That’s the main thing that got me back in the game.” He added that he wouldn’t have taken a similar interim post elsewhere.
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Regarding Bea Brunkhorst, Candidate for Board of Health

Bea Brunkhorst has done an excellent job serving on the Board of Health and I sincerely hope she will be re-elected. Dr. Brunkhorst [Ph.D. in biochemistry) is clear-headed, knowledgable, and rational, and is able to look at the big picture in making decisions. Her professional background as a biosafety officer makes her the kind of candidate that brings value, experience, and deep comprehension to this position at this critical juncture.
The Bedford Citizen

Board of Health ~ Brunkhorst & O’Connell have Similar Agendas but Different Backgrounds

The two candidates for a seat on the Board of Health in the March 12 town election are easy to differentiate—sometimes. Bea Brunkhorst is seeking her ninth three-year term on the board. Alison O’Connell moved to town less than two years ago. Brunkhorst is a scientist who holds a Ph.D. in biochemistry; O’Connell is a director of corporate compliance. Brunkhorst has consistently supported requiring indoor facemasks in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. O’Connell said, “I would challenge us to think about everything we have done, every step of the way, as an experiment, part of which is trying different approaches.”
The Bedford Citizen

Shining A Volunteer Spotlight on Bedford’s Finance Committee

~ Submitted by the Volunteer Coordinating Committee. The Finance Committee currently has an opening for a new volunteer member. The Finance Committee is a part of the legislative process of Bedford town government. It is a representative of Town Meeting – which is the legislative and appropriations authority of Bedford Town government. The Finance Committee’s powers and duties are set forth in Massachusetts General Laws and Bedford Town Bylaws. The Finance Committee is the authority that prepares the annual budget of the Town of Bedford. It is also charged with authority and responsibility of considering all municipal questions for the purpose of making reports or recommendations to the Town at Town Meetings. The Finance Committee also has the authority to vote transfers from the Town’s reserve fund for the necessary and unanticipated current year expenses of any Town department.
The Bedford Citizen

Finance Committee Votes Select Board Budget without Energy & Sustainability Manager

The new energy and sustainability manager position built into the proposed fiscal 2023 Select Board budget emerged from the Finance Committee meeting Thursday in limbo. The board voted 6-2 to segregate the $75,000 earmarked for that position, pending receipt of additional information. As part of the motion, the remainder of the $18.6 million budget was approved for Bedford’s 2022 Annual Town Meeting warrant.
The Bedford Citizen

A Cast of 19th Century Bedford Characters ~ Sunday, February 27, at 2 pm ~ A Program Presented by the Bedford Historical Society

There are several Bedford folks that you don’t often hear about, but Sharon McDonald promises her four short biographies of 19th century residents will be interesting and just a tad quirky. Their names will be a secret until the program but here’s a hint: they are a newspaper editor, a suffragist, a doctor, and a pioneer.
The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent Conrad’s Weekly Update ~ February 18, 2022

Editor’s Note: In his pre-February vacation message, Superintendent Conrad discusses updates to the School Department’s alignment with DESE’s masking protocol; masking for those who test positive for Covid-19; the DESE/DPH COVID Testing Program Opt-in Home Tests and testing schedule; Safety Check Testing (AKA Pooled testing/weekly PCR tests); Pooled Testing Results Week of February 14, 2022; COVID Case Updates; RULER Team brings smiles to JGMS Staff; Bedford Education Fund News; Bedford Dollars for Scholars; available positions. Robert Frost’s poem ‘Dust of Snow’ ends this week’s update; it is “one my favorite poems about winter and our ability to see things in a positive light.”
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Cultural Council Announces 32 Awards in Record-Setting Year

~ Submitted by the Bedford Cultural Council | January 31, 2022. State Senator Mike Barrett, State Representative Ken Gordon, the Bedford Select Board, Town Manager Sarah Stanton, and Bedford Cultural Council (BCC) Chair Barbara Purchia, have announced the award of 32 grants totaling $14,277 for cultural programs in Bedford or for Bedford residents. This represents a record amount of grant money awarded. A complete list of recipients and grant amounts can be found below and at https://www.bedfordma.gov/cultural-council .
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Bedford Mothers Out Front Thank Taissir Alani

Mothers Out Front of Bedford would like to thank Taissir Alani, the Town of Bedford’s Facilities Director, who was the guest speaker at our February chapter meeting. More than 30 people zoomed in to hear his update on Bedford’s Progress to Net-Zero. Regarding sustainability initiatives, not only did we hear about past improvements, current happenings, and the environmental impact from Bedford’s 2021 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, but also future plans: adding solar panels and battery storage to town buildings, creating a resilient microgrid for town buildings, electrifying more department vehicles, finalizing the ten-year energy plan, and more.
The Bedford Citizen

Special Meeting, Feb. 14 ~ Board of Health to Consider DESE’s Recent Indoor Mask Ruling

The Board of Health has scheduled a special virtual meeting for Monday at 6 p.m. to consider when to implement rescinding its indoor mask mandate. Last Monday the board – after months of back-and-forth on the issue – reached consensus that the restriction would be lifted if the rapid decline in Middlesex County Covid-19 hospitalizations continues.
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA

