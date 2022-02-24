League of Women Voters Candidate Forum ~ Select Board ~ Sunday, Feb. 27 at 3 pm

Mothers Out Front of Bedford would like to thank Taissir Alani, the Town of Bedford’s Facilities Director, who was the guest speaker at our February chapter meeting. More than 30 people zoomed in to hear his update on Bedford’s Progress to Net-Zero. Regarding sustainability initiatives, not only did we hear about past improvements, current happenings, and the environmental impact from Bedford’s 2021 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, but also future plans: adding solar panels and battery storage to town buildings, creating a resilient microgrid for town buildings, electrifying more department vehicles, finalizing the ten-year energy plan, and more.
