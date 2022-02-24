League of Women Voters Candidate Forum ~ Select Board ~ Sunday, Feb. 27 at 3 pm

~ Submitted by the Volunteer Coordinating Committee. The Finance Committee currently has an opening for a new volunteer member. The Finance Committee is a part of the legislative process of Bedford town government. It is a representative of Town Meeting – which is the legislative and appropriations authority of Bedford Town government. The Finance Committee’s powers and duties are set forth in Massachusetts General Laws and Bedford Town Bylaws. The Finance Committee is the authority that prepares the annual budget of the Town of Bedford. It is also charged with authority and responsibility of considering all municipal questions for the purpose of making reports or recommendations to the Town at Town Meetings. The Finance Committee also has the authority to vote transfers from the Town’s reserve fund for the necessary and unanticipated current year expenses of any Town department.

