UConn celebrated it's ninth straight regular-season conference title on Wednesday, a championship the players said they appreciate a bit more than they may have in years past. The Huskies, who clinched the top seed in the Big East Tournament with a 69-38 win over Marquette, had to do it with star Paige Bueckers on the bench injured for much of the season and another seven players missing at least two games with injury or illness.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO