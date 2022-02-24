ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Berlin Film Festival Calls for Peace in Ukraine

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

The Berlin Film Festival has called for peace over the situation in Ukraine , which is currently in a state of military conflict after Russian forces struck on Thursday morning.

“We — festival workers, artists, filmmakers — think fondly of our friends in Ukraine and we are by their side in a call for peace,” the festival said in a statement issued on Thursday.

“One week ago, the Berlin International Film Festival was celebrating a complicated yet successful edition. Filmmakers, artists and journalists from all over the world gathered in Berlin to enjoy a collective and joyful experience. The feeling of being together again, with no distinctions of nationality, religion, or culture, transported us in a way that film festivals can accomplish,” the statement added.

“While these memories remain fresh, other images have broken into our lives, bringing a darker perspective. The world is on a verge of a huge crisis. As a showcase of the free world, the Berlinale has always put at its centre the notion of freedom and the will to bridge East and West.”

The statement pointed out that the festival has, through its history, showcased films relating to Ukrainian history and culture. This included 2022 selection, Maryna El Gorbach’s “Klondike,” set in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, where fighting is taking place on the nearby Russian-Ukrainian border in 2014. The festival also showed “Terykony” by Taras Tomenko, Oleg Sentsov’s “Numbers” in 2020, the films of Kira Muratova and the early short films of Myroslav Slaboshpytsky.

“Films cannot change the society and the course of history, but they can help in changing the minds of people. Films are telling us that the world is already in a too precarious condition to add even more suffering and destruction,” the statement concluded.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Details ‘Traumatizing’ Train Ride Out of Ukraine Into Poland: ‘Sweaty, Claustrophobic’

Click here to read the full article. “Dancing With the Stars” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy confirmed on his Instagram story that he has made it out of Ukraine and into Poland. The dancer and television personality also described his “traumatizing” train ride to Poland, which included being crammed into an overstuffed train cabin that he described as “sweaty and claustrophobic.” “I made it on the train,” Chmerkovskiy wrote. “We’re heading to Warsaw, hopefully. Train to Lviv was not an option. The situation at the train station is insane. At first it feels manageable but it gets a lot worse when it comes...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Spanish Drama ‘Alcarràs’ Wins Golden Bear at Berlin Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. Spanish director Carla Simón has won the Golden Bear, the top prize at the Berlin Film Festival, for her second feature “Alcarràs,” a moving drama about a Catalan farming family facing eviction from their land. She received the prize from jury president M. Night Shyamalan, capping a strong night for female filmmakers. Full report to follow. OFFICIAL COMPETITION Golden Bear for Best Film: “Alcarràs,” Carla Simón Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize: “The Novelist’s Film,” Hong Sangsoo  Silver Bear Jury Prize: “Robe of Gem,” Natalia Lopez Gallardo Silver Bear for Best Director: “Fire,” Claire Denis Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance: “Rabiye Kurnaz...
MOVIES
Variety

Cannes Film Festival Bars Russian Delegations, Anyone With Ties to Kremlin

Click here to read the full article. The Cannes Film Festival has taken a position on the war in Ukraine, and will bar Russian delegations at its 75th edition this May. “As the world has been hit by a heavy crisis in which a part of Europe finds itself in a state of war, the Festival de Cannes wishes to extend all its support to the people of Ukraine and all those who are in its territory,” reads a statement released on Tuesday. “However modest as it is, we join our voices with those who oppose this unacceptable situation and denounce...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleg Sentsov
Person
Tarantino
Reuters

Two of Russia's billionaires call for peace in Ukraine

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Two Russian billionaires, Mikhail Fridman and Oleg Deripaska, called for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine, with Fridman calling it a tragedy for both countries' people. Billionaire Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, told staff in a...
EUROPE
The Independent

Ukraine: Concerns mount as black people report racism while fleeing war zone

Scores of African refugees in Ukraine are being blocked from fleeing to safety as Russian attacks continue to devastate the country, those trying to make border crossings have told The Independent.Black people living in the region say they have been left to languish, with some taking to Twitter in recent days to share accounts of abandonment.Speaking to The Independent, Osarumen, a father-of-three, said he, his family members and other refugees were told to disembark a bus about to cross the border on Saturday and told, “No blacks”. Despite challenging the driver and military officers’ orders, they were ejected from...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin Film Festival#Film Festivals#Ukraine#Russian#Ukrainian
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Movies
Shropshire Star

Ireland will not be ‘found wanting’ on Ukraine – Irish premier

Ireland will not take part in the funding of weapons to Ukraine, after the EU announced plans to fund supplies of weapons and equipment to Ukraine. Ireland will not be “found wanting” on support for Ukraine, the Irish premier has said. It comes as the EU announced that...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Now oligarchs turn on Putin: Two Russian billionaires break ranks to call for peace talks 'as fast as possible' while describing conflict as a 'tragedy' for both nations

Two Russian billionaires have become the first powerful oligarchs to speak out and call for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine. Mikhail Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, and Oleg Deripaska have condemned Putin's invasion by calling for peace talks 'as fast as possible' between the two countries in an unusual intervention from Russia's leading business elite.
POLITICS
Variety

Variety

51K+
Followers
48K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy