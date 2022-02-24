ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Mainland China Set to Make Major Impact at FilMart 2022

By Partner Content
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OWxKp_0eO2mzdP00

Click here to read the full article.

The ongoing pandemic has inevitably changed the workings of the global film industry in a variety of ways. Throughout these ups and downs, one thing has yet to waver, and that’s the demand for new content. The upcoming Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (FilMart) plans on highlighting what’s in store for 2022 and beyond.

Similar to film markets around the world, FilMart pivoted again by opting to hold its 2022 event virtually. According to the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the previous edition saw over 8,000 participants from 81 countries and regions, along with over 2,600 business matching meetings, a 15% increase from the year prior despite the new virtual setup.

With over 200 million TV viewers — and countless more opting to consume linear content on streaming platforms — mainland China has become one of the most prolific film and television content providers in the world. Among the 677 exhibitors at last year’s FilMart Online, 130 of them hailed from mainland China. In 2022, FilMart expects to see this number grow and is well-positioned to be the ideal industry avenue for buyers to find the latest hit titles coming from mainland China.

Prominent Chinese streamer iQIYI, which boasts over 500 million monthly users worldwide, is handling sales on “Life Is a Long Quiet River,” a TV series adaptation of the novel by award-winning writer Teng Xiaolan.

Chronicling one Shanghai family’s struggles over the daunting task of finding a home of their own, the 36-episode series tackles issues such as exorbitant real estate prices in large cities, as well as the social and economic implications stemming from the complexities of local household registration systems. The series is directed by Teng Huatao, best known for the 2009 TV series sensation “Dwelling Narrowness” and the 2011 blockbuster romantic comedy film “Love Is Not Blind.”

All sales of fantasy romance series “Song of the Moon” will be handled by iQIYI along with crime drama series “Man on the Edge,” a stylistic throwback of cops and robbers in Hong Kong that features several prominent Hong Kong actors.

Meanwhile, China Huace Film & TV Co., Ltd. is diving into period fantasy — a popular genre among overseas Chinese TV fans. The company is set to control sales on “The Blue Whisper,” the first of a two-part fantasy series based on a hit 2019 novel. The story follows a tumultuous love affair between a demon master and a merman. China Huace Film & TV Co., Ltd. is also selling “The Trust,” the TV adaptation of a popular graphic novel about an emperor who accidentally undergoes a body, swap with his queen, whom he married for convenience.

Beijing-based Century UU Technology Co. Ltd. is offering “Thank You, Doctor,” a 48-episode medical procedural drama. Inspired by a novel by Sheng Li, the show stars popular actress Yang Mi (“Eternal Love,” “A Writer’s Odyssey”) as a doctor who returns to China to run a hospital’s newly established emergency intensive care unit. Production on the series began in late 2019, but its shoot took an extensive hiatus due to the pandemic. It finally wrapped up production in November 2021.

In addition to TV series, mainland Chinese exhibitors are offering up alternative content for those yearning for something off the beaten path. The sales arm of arthouse production firm Midnight Blur Films, Parallax Films has become one of the most prolific Chinese arthouse sales agents on the film festival circuit. For FilMart Online, the company’s slate includes “Yanagawa” by Korean-Chinese director Zhang Lu. The Chinese-language film follows two brothers who travel from Beijing to the Japanese town of Yanagawa in search of a woman they loved in their youth. After its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival, the drama, starring top local stars Ni Ni from “The Flowers of War” and Sosuke Ikematsu, who starred in “Killing” and the upcoming “Kamen Rider” film, will open this year’s Osaka Asian Film Festival after winning the top prize at France’s Vesoul International Film Festival of Asian Cinemas in February.

Parallax is also selling “Journey to the West,” a low-tech sci-fi comedy executive produced by Frant Gwo, the director of local sci-fi box office behemoth “The Wandering Earth.” Though it shares its name with the beloved Chinese literary fantasy classic, director Kong Dashan’s feature-length debut is actually a contemporary story about a magazine editor who goes on an obsessive quest for proof of UFOs. After winning best film and the Cinephilia Critics’ Award at the fifth Pingyao International Film Festival, the film also screened at this year’s International Film Festival in Rotterdam.

In 2022, HKTDC is looking forward to launching EntertainmentPulse concurrently with FilMart Online 2022. The program features distinguished industry leaders from around the world and hosts in-depth discussions on topics such as the boom of OTT platforms, pushing content creation forward, the balancing act of scripted TV, the future of documentary and animation, cultural exchanges and more.

Speakers include Sebastien Borget, co-founder of France’s The Sandbox; Melody Hildebrandt, president of Blockchain Creative Labs and chief information security officer of Fox Corporation; and Imamura Ken-ichi, executive producer of NHK Enterprises Inc. and adviser to international film forum Tokyo Docs.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

The Chicks Book Their First Post-Dixie Tour, With Patty Griffin and Jenny Lewis as Guests

Click here to read the full article. The Chicks will finally get to take their new and improved moniker on the road this summer, as the trio finally will have the opportunity to tour behind their 2020 “Gaslighter” album, as they’d planned to that year before the pandemic intervened. Patty Griffin and Jenny Lewis have been announced as opening acts for different legs of the outing. The two-month, 27-city tour will begin June 14 in St. Louis and wrap up Aug. 13 with a show at the legendary Gorge in Washington state. The’ll make a visit to the equally scenic Red...
MUSIC
Variety

Ned Eisenberg, Actor on ‘Law and Order: SVU,’ Dies at 65

Click here to read the full article. Ned Eisenberg, a stage and screen actor who played defense attorney Roger Kressler on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and Detective Hauser in “Mare of Easttown,” has died. He was 65. His agents at Nicolosi & Co. confirmed his death. Eisenberg’s wife Patricia said in a statement, “As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

AMC Networks’ ‘Avenue’ Will Help Advertisers Reach Underserved Audiences

Click here to read the full article. AMC Networks will unveil a new ad-sales initiative called “Avenue” aimed at helping advertisers reach diverse audiences more effectively and more frequently. Slated to be unveiled at a virtual “upfront” event on Thursday, “Avenue” aims to give advertisers more resources to reach different audiences and new events that will make that outreach possible throughout the calendar year, says Kim Kelleher, , president of commercial revenue and partnerships for AMC Networks, in a recent interview. “We are part of this greater industry that’s really striving to be more representative, and more authentic in that representation,” says...
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

China rattled by calls for Japan to host US nuclear weapons

China has reacted angrily to calls by Japan’s influential former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, for Tokyo to consider hosting US nuclear weapons in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising concern over Chinese aggression towards Taiwan. Abe, who presided over record defence budgets before resigning in...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ni Ni
Person
Tarantino
Reuters

Mainland China reports 195 new COVID-19 cases vs 137 a day earlier

BEIJING, Feb 20 (Reuters) - China reported 195 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland for Feb. 19, up from 137 cases a day earlier, the health authority said on Sunday. Ninety-four of the new infections were imported, the National Health Commission said in a statement, while 101 were locally transmitted, compared with 80 a day earlier. There were no new deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China asks state firms to check investments in Jack Ma's Ant - sources

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Chinese regulators have asked state-owned firms to kick-off a fresh round of checks to find out their investments into and other linkages with billionaire Jack Ma's Ant Group, three people with knowledge of the matter said. State-owned banks and non-bank firms are among the entities that...
ECONOMY
Boston Globe

Thousands flee to Mainland China as Hong Kong outbreak widens

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese residents in Hong Kong are racing to get back to the mainland to get away from the financial hub’s worsening Covid outbreak, posing a challenge for officials fearful of contagion. On Friday, hundreds of people queued at a border checkpoint between Hong Kong and Shenzhen, with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Mainland China#Television#Filmart#Chinese
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
morningbrew.com

Russian billionaires are moving their yachts following Western sanctions

Among the Russian sanctions drawn up by Western governments is a pledge to “hunt down” and seize the prized possessions of Russian billionaires—their yachts, mansions, and other property purchased through dirty money. But one of those categories is a moving target, and the target is certainly on...
ECONOMY
Variety

Variety

51K+
Followers
48K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy