ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Actual greenhouse gas volumes exceed official reports

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oIgEK_0eO2mfE700

Wayne Christian wanted to brag, he said, rocking in his burgundy leather chair atop the dais of the powerful Railroad Commission of Texas. Colleagues and staff were doing “a darn good job,” and people who “gripe about the environmental issues” were misinformed.

The self-congratulatory pause came during an October meeting of the agency that oversees a more than $400 billion oil and gas industry in the top-producing state of the top-producing country on a rapidly warming planet.

Christian, a former Grammy-nominated gospel singer, complained that negative media reports had obscured “the good job our staff and this industry has done for a cleaner environment, the cleanest industrialized nation on the planet.”

Then the chairman and his two fellow elected commissioners returned to their agenda and, without debate, approved 39 more requests from oil and gas companies seeking permission to burn off or vent natural gas that’s rich in methane, a powerful greenhouse gas.

Over much of the last decade, oil and gas operators in Texas and a dozen other U.S. states have flared, or burned off, at least 3.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, according to an analysis of satellite data by the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism. That amount equals more than $10.6 billion in revenue based on the market value of natural gas from 2012-2020. The industry has also directly released unknown amounts of gas into the atmosphere through a process called venting. Between them, flaring and venting release a noxious cocktail of carbon dioxide, methane and other pollutants.

Climate scientists have warned that without steep, immediate reductions in emissions of carbon dioxide and methane, the world will miss its chance to avert the deadliest and most destructive effects of climate change, which is already contributing to unprecedented wildfires, floods and other natural disasters across the planet. Epidemiologists have also linked flaring emissions to preterm births.

Flaring has surged alongside the fracking boom that’s helped producers unlock previously unreachable fossil fuels and boosted local, state and national economies over the last decade and a half. The United States now produces enough oil and natural gas to be energy independent, its volumes surpassing Saudi Arabia and Russia .

Flaring occurs mostly at oil wells, but even companies that primarily produce and sell natural gas burn off some of it. Companies argue that they flare and vent for safety and maintenance and because selling or reusing the gas is not financially feasible. The industry and its regulators even refer to this gas as “waste.” But experts say a valuable resource is being squandered because of weak regulations, ineffective tracking of flaring and venting, and a lack of economic incentives to capture and sell the gas.

“The atmosphere is a free dumping place,” said Robert L. Kleinberg, senior research scholar at the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University. “It’s like throwing garbage out the window back in the Middle Ages.”

Regardless of the reasons, every act of flaring and venting releases methane, which traps heat 80 times more effectively than carbon dioxide over a 20-year period, making methane reduction one of the fastest routes to reducing global warming, experts say.

During the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, in November, the Biden administration unveiled its proposal to slash methane emissions by the U.S. oil and gas industry, the country’s largest industrial source of methane. While plans for a methane fee died in Congress, the Environmental Protection Agency has proposed new regulations to eliminate venting at both new and existing oil wells and require companies to capture and sell gas whenever possible.

Experts say eliminating routine flaring is technically and politically feasible, and some companies are already working toward that goal.

“No one has any reason to put methane into the air for beneficial purpose,” said Kleinberg.

But regulators are largely unaware of the amount of gas being flared and vented, the Howard Center found. It’s a blind spot that’s developed under limited federal oversight and a patchwork of state regulations, lax enforcement and inconsistent data collection.

For at least 17 years, government auditors have warned that bad data was blinding regulators to the amount of greenhouse gases being pushed into the atmosphere by the oil and gas industry’s flaring and venting. In 2004, the U.S. Government Accountability Office recommended improved data collection and oversight. Specifically, the GAO suggested standardized reporting for flaring and venting data across all states, and the use of satellite data to improve the accuracy of flaring information. As recently as 2016, the same office warned that natural gas emissions from oil and gas production on federal land weren’t being tracked consistently.

“You can’t regulate what you don’t measure,” said Gunnar Schade, an atmospheric scientist at Texas A&M University who has used satellite data to study flaring in Texas. “We actually don’t have a good handle on what goes in the atmosphere for various reasons — some of them by design, some of them by negligence.”

The satellite flaring volumes calculated by the Howard Center, with the guidance of scientists who pioneered and used the methodology, far exceed the total reported to regulatory agencies in the 13 states designated by the U.S. Energy Department as having significant ongoing or potentially increasing flaring activity. They also far surpassed the total published by the Energy Information Administration, the U.S. Energy Department analytics agency that says it gets its data from the states.

Laws in those top-flaring states vary widely on when companies can flare or vent, whether they need prior approval, how much they can emit and if or how they’ll be penalized if they’re caught breaking the rules, the Howard Center found. All of the regulations — even the strictest — have myriad exceptions. The federal government doesn’t regulate flaring and venting except on federal and tribal lands and in federal waters.

Four of the states maintain little or no information on flaring and venting volumes, the Howard Center’s investigation found. In those that do keep volume data, it’s based on self-reported information from oil and gas operators, some using estimations rather than metered measurements. There are few regular audits for accuracy or completeness.

“You’re totally at the whim of what the self-reporting is,” said Tim Doty, a former senior technical adviser at the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, which is charged with maintaining air quality in what satellite data shows is the nation’s top-flaring state. “Some of the companies are trying to do the right thing, but not all the companies are trying to do the right thing.”

Satellite technology offers a way to gauge the accuracy of self-reported flaring volumes. While it comes with limitations, the technology is generally regarded as the best available, independent tool for measuring flaring volumes, though not one that state and federal regulators have adopted.

The methodology was pioneered in 2012 by Christopher Elvidge, a scientist then working at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It uses satellites equipped with Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite instruments to detect flares from oil and gas operations and estimate the volumes of gas they burn, based on the infrared light they give off. When Elvidge later moved to the Colorado School of Mines’ Earth Observation Group, the program went with him.

Reporters at the Howard Center gathered and analyzed the satellite data for the top-flaring states from 2012 through 2020. They then compared those totals to company-reported flaring volumes collected by regulators in the same states.

The satellite data showed Texas, North Dakota and New Mexico were the top-flaring states, by large margins. It also revealed vast discrepancies compared to state-reported volumes.

Some states allow companies to report combined totals for their flaring and venting volumes, making it impossible to draw a meaningful comparison with the flaring-only volumes picked up by satellites. But in Texas, for example, satellite data indicated the volume of flared gas alone was almost double the amount reported for both flared and vented gas — raising questions about underreporting. And in Montana, the companies’ combined flaring and venting volume reports were nearly 150% higher than the flaring-only volumes detected by satellites — highlighting the unknowns surrounding venting.

The disparities persisted even in states that require oil and gas operators to separately report flaring and venting volumes, which should allow for a fair comparison against the satellite data. In North Dakota, for instance, satellites detected 25% more flaring than was reported by companies. In Wyoming, the discrepancy was roughly the same — but in the opposite direction.

Some of the discrepancies, scientists say, may result from the fact that some states don’t require companies to report every instance of flaring, and that the roving satellites don’t catch every flare, especially small or intermittent ones.

But the fact that company-reported volumes differed dramatically from those of an empirical check indicates that government data is inaccurate or incomplete and that policymakers don’t know the extent of the greenhouse gases resulting from flaring and venting, even as they attempt to craft climate change legislation.

“There’s almost been a kind of tacit agreement that we’ll accept the estimates,” said Barry Rabe, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution who studies public and environmental policy. “Until such time that there’s political or public pressure to make those numbers more accurate, it’s easier just to look the other way.”

___

Reporters Aydali Campa, Jimmy Cloutier, Sarah Hunt, Mollie Jamison, Laura Kraegel, Isabel Koyama, Maya Leachman, Michael McDaniel, Andrew Onodera, Kenneth Quayle, Nicole Sadek, Isaac Stone Simonelli, Rachel Stapholz, Sarah Suwalsky, Zoha Tunio, Zach Van Arsdale and Alexis Young contributed to this story. It was produced by the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, an initiative of the Scripps Howard Foundation in honor of the late news industry executive and pioneer Roy W. Howard. For more see https://azpbs.org/gaslit. Contact us at howardcenter@asu.edu or on Twitter @HowardCenterASU.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Biden administration rolls out effort to curb industrial greenhouse gas emissions

President Biden is launching a multi-pronged program to reduce industrial sector greenhouse gas emissions. The centerpiece of the plan, which will cover activities like manufacturing and cement production, is $8 billion in spending on Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs, a Department of Energy initiative funded by the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. (Clean Hydrogen, also known as Green Hydrogen, is created using low-carbon energy sources and can be used as a replacement for natural gas in uses such as heating.)
POTUS
The Independent

‘People’s Convoy’ trucks crash in Oklahoma on their way to Washington DC

Several trucks involved in the "People's Convoy" – the American answer to Canada's "Freedom Convoy" – were involved in a crash on their way to protest in Washington DC. The drivers are largely right-wing critics of the Joe Biden administration who oppose vaccine mandates. State troopers in Oklahoma had to shut down the Will Rogers Turnpike for a half an hour on Sunday after two semis and two pickup trucks were involved in a crash, according to ABC 8.The incident happened around 5.30pm. Troops confirmed there were injuries but would not provide further detail. The trucks left Adelanto, California...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Montana State
Washington Monthly

The Supreme Court Will Consider Greenhouse Gas Emissions. Be Afraid.

On February 28, the Supreme Court will hear West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency. In addition to potentially ominous implications for American climate change policy, this environmental case may also give what The New York Times’s Jesse Wegman recently called the Court’s “turbocharged right-wing supermajority” a chance to rework the allocation of power among Congress, the judiciary, and the executive branch. In the near term, a loss for the EPA would likely sabotage President Joe Biden’s vow to slash U.S. greenhouse gas emissions dramatically by 2030. Over time, a hard-right decision could cripple public interest regulation of a kind that has so successfully advanced American health, safety, and prosperity since the New Deal. The conservative justices appear to be pursuing their aims without regard to customary norms of judicial self-discipline. To fully understand their current campaign, however, we need to follow two stories—one about the procedural handling of next week’s case, and the other about the majority’s dubious constitutional vision.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Methane Gas#Natural Gas#Oil Wells#Oil And Gas#Railroad Commission#Christian
bloomberglaw.com

Greenhouse Gas Regulation: SCOTUS Should Decide Not to Decide

The U.S. Supreme Court on Feb. 28 will hear oral argument in a case challenging the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from existing power plants. How should the court decide the case? By declining to decide it at all. The justices can’t properly evaluate the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Global Warming
The Independent

California trucker ‘freedom convoy’ headed to DC disbands after one day when only five rigs reach second stop

A convoy of truckers who were heading from California to Washington DC for Joe Biden’s State of the Union (SOTU) address have been told to find another protest fleet after theirs fell apart before its first stop. Organisers of the “US Freedom Convoy” - which had been expecting up to 2,000 truckers prior to its departure from Los Angeles on Friday - disbanded the caravan and cancelled all associated rallies on Saturday after only five rigs arrived in Las Vegas. “To prevent another rally without our truckers - our team will not be moving thru Salt Lake City and...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Nations agree to release 60 million barrels of oil amid war

All 31 member countries of the International Energy Agency have agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves “to send a strong message to oil markets” that there will be “no shortfall in supplies” as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the group said Tuesday. The IEA board made the decision at an extraordinary meeting of energy ministers chaired by U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. Besides the United States, other members of the organization include Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Japan and Canada.IEA members hold emergency stockpiles of 1.5 billion barrels of oil. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Massive cargo ship carrying cars sinks in mid-Atlantic

A large cargo vessel carrying cars from Germany to the United States sank Tuesday in the mid-Atlantic, 13 days after a fire broke out on board, the ship’s manager and the Portuguese navy said.The Felicity Ace sank about 400 kilometers (250 miles) off Portugal’s Azores Islands as it was being towed, MOL Ship Management in Singapore said in a statement. A salvage team had put out the fire.The 200-meter-long (650-foot-long) vessel listed to starboard before going under, the ship’s manager said. The Portuguese navy confirmed the sinking, saying it occurred outside Portuguese waters. A Portuguese Air Force helicopter evacuated...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Guardian

US supreme court hears case that could limit Biden’s bid to fight climate crisis

The US supreme court was on Monday hearing a case its conservative majority could use to hobble Biden administration efforts to combat climate change. The administration is already dealing with congressional refusal to enact the climate change proposals in Joe Biden’s Build Better Back plan. Now the justices are taking up an appeal from 19 mostly Republican-led states and coal companies over whether the Environmental Protection Agency has the authority to limit carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Heat wave a glimpse of climate change's impact in N. America

The U.S. Pacific Northwest was in the throes of a record-shattering heat wave last summer when a woman in her 70s was wheeled into an emergency room with symptoms of a life-threatening heat stroke. Desperate to cool her, Dr. Alexander St. John grabbed a body bag, filled it with ice from the hospital kitchen and zipped the woman inside. Within minutes, her body temperature dropped and her symptoms improved. “I’ve never had to do that before. It was surreal,” said St. John. “Twenty years ago, it seems like we would talk about climate change as something that would happen...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

526K+
Followers
178K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy