Nikita Mazepin’s future in Formula One is in doubt after Haas removed the branding of Russian sponsor Uralkali from its car following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Haas principal Guenther Steiner said a decision would be made next week of whether the team would drop Uralkali, which was founded by Mazepin’s father Dmitry and has links to Russian president Vladimir Putin, and said Mazepin’s own future with the team was out of his hands. It comes after Formula One confirmed the Russian Grand Prix would be cancelled this season with the race “impossible to hold in the current circumstances”...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO