Ukraine-Russia invasion: Germany offers ‘massive support’ for influx of refugees into eastern Europe

Germany has offered to support countries in eastern Europe who are facing an influx of refugees coming from Ukraine , Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Thursday.

“We will offer massive support to the affected states especially our neighbour Poland in the event of large refugee movements,” Ms Faeser said in a statement.

She added that security authorities in Germany had stepped up protective measures against possible cyber attacks from Russia .

Poland too has said that it is drafting plans to deal with up to one million refugees.

