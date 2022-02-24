Retired officer says he had no choice in theater killing

A mom and daughter from Fayetteville, North Carolina who were last seen in 2016 were found safe in a county a half-hour drive away on Tuesday, U.S. Marshals said. It remains unclear what happened to Amber Renaye Weber, 21 at the time of her disappearance, and her daughter, Miracle Smith, then age 1. The feds found Weber at a property belonging to the family of Miracle’s father, who fathered a second child with Weber at some point in the last five years. CBS 17 reported that agents had initially gone to the property as part of a separate weapons case involving a man who turned out to be the grandfather of Weber’s children. Weber and her daughter appeared to be in good condition. Her family, saying they were “relieved” by the discovery, had not yet seen the pair as of Thursday, though it was unclear why.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 29 DAYS AGO