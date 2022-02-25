ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Novak Djokovic to lose world number one ranking to Daniil Medvedev after shock Dubai defeat

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 14 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QDfFu_0eO2m6c300

Novak Djokovic will be replaced as men’s world number one by Daniil Medvedev next week after he was eliminated from the Dubai Duty Free Championships by Jiri Vesely at the quarter-final stage.

Djokovic, who was playing in his first tournament of the season following the controversy that surrounded his Covid-19 vaccination status at the Australian Open last month, has held the No 1 ranking since February 2020.

The Serbian had to better Medvedev’s result at the Mexican Open in Acapulco this week but with the Russian already through to the last eight, he is guaranteed to lose the number one spot.

Medvedev, the US Open champion, will become the 27th male player to reach the top spot after Djokovic was beaten in a shock 6-4 7-6 defeat to world No 123 Vesely.

The 26-year-old Medvedev also becomes the first world number outside of the big four of Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray since Andy Roddick in 2004. His position will be confirmed when the rankings are updated on Monday.

Djokovic, who has held the position at the top of the men’s rankings for a record 361 total weeks, said before the tournament in Dubai that he would congratulate Medvedev if the Russian replaced him as number one this week.

“It’s in his hands. He deserves to be No 1,” Djokovic said before his season debut. “Eventually it’s going to happen. If it happens this week, I’ll be the first one to congratulate him.”

The Serbian remains unvaccinated for Covid-19, which could limit his tournament appearances on the ATP Tour this season with many events only allowing vaccinated players to compete. The Dubai Duty Free Championships, where Djokovic is a five-time champion, did not have a mandate on Covid vaccinations.

Comments / 7

Related
Telegraph

Watch: Alexander Zverev smashes umpire's chair with racket and fires volley of abuse at official

Alexander Zverev has apologised after he was ejected from the Mexican Open for violently attacking the umpire's chair with his racket during his doubles match. The world No 3 will almost certainly face a fine and even a suspension for his shocking actions on Wednesday, which saw him physically and verbally abuse umpire Alessandro Germani. Zverev, 24, has already been withdrawn from the singles because of his "unsportsmanlike conduct".
SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Rafael Nadal drops truth bomb on Alexander Zverev’s punishment over German’s Mexican Open outburst

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev absolutely lost Wednesday in the Mexican Open, violently attacking the umpire’s chair with his racket while spouting an expletive-laden rant directed at the umpire. The shocking behavior led to the German’s dismissal from the tournament. While Zverev has since apologized for his actions, fellow tennis star Rafael Nadal fully believes that Zverev deserves the punishment.
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Alexander Zverev apologizes as Andy Murray calls him out for ‘dangerous’ Mexican Open behavior

World number three Alexander Zverev was shockingly booted from the Mexican Open for an incident involving a chair umpire at the tournament. Zverev was participating in a doubles match with Marcelo Melo, which the two lost in three sets. The German tennis star was angered by the umpire’s call and proceeded to smash his racket against the chair in a wild turn of events. Zverev’s Mexican Open meltdown prompted three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray to call him out for his behavior, which coincided with an apology from the world number three, via TennisNow and SportingNews.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson given more bad news by Tiger Woods in torrid week

Phil Mickelson once thanked "all the crazies" before claiming he'd won the PGA Tour's player impact program. But apparently it was Tiger Woods who has scooped it, according to one reporter. If this is indeed true, it caps an interesting few weeks in Mickelson's career. Comments he made about the...
GOLF
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Blocked By Phil Mickelson: Golf World Reacts

Phil Mickelson made a lot of waves on Twitter on Tuesday when he released an “apology” for his comments on the Saudi “Super League” and the PGA Tour. Mickelson had reportedly been considering jumping from the PGA Tour to the Saudi League, though it doesn’t sound like that’s going to happen.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Serena Williams: "Prince Harry is my mental coach"

Mental health in tennis and sports is a very important and delicate topic, which came out forcefully in the eyes of all after Naomi Osaka talked about her problems on the eve of the Roland Garros 2021. The Japanese said she suffered from depression. She also gave up on Roland...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Serbian#Russian#Covid
The Spun

Brooks Koepka Says Only 1 PGA Tour Player Isn’t Happy

Phil Mickelson’s past comments about the Saudi-backed golf league have generated plenty of headlines over the past few weeks. On Tuesday, Brooks Koepka commented on this entire situation. Koepka, who spoke at the Honda Classic on Tuesday, made it clear that every player on the PGA Tour is happy....
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods has a very simple solution to golf's distance problem

Tiger Woods believes there is a simple solution to golf's distance problem: adding spin to the golf ball. Woods was asked about bifurcating golf's rules over the weekend and he believes that nothing should be done to hamper amateurs' enjoyment. Though it's fair to say he believes that something should...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Australian Open
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Alexander Zverev apologizes after outburst gets him kicked out of Mexican Open

Third-ranked Alexander Zverev was thrown out of the Mexican Open for violently smashing his racket on the umpire's chair moments after losing a doubles match. The incident took place after Zverev and Marcelo Melo lost to Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 on Tuesday night in Acapulco. Zverev...
TENNIS
TMZ.com

Tennis Star Alexander Zverev Attacks Umpire's Chair During On-Court Meltdown

8:08 AM PT -- Zverev has issued an apology for his actions ... calling them "wrong and unacceptable." Zverev added that he apologized to the the chair umpire. "I am going to take the coming days to reflect - on my actions and how I can ensure that it will not happen again," Zverev said. "I am sorry for letting you down."
TENNIS
The Independent

Daniil Medvedev reflects on ‘rollercoaster day’ ahead of Rafael Nadal rematch

Daniil Medvedev ended a “rollercoaster day” by setting up an Australian Open final rematch with Rafael Nadal at the Mexican Open in Acapulco.Medvedev began Thursday by watching the news from his home country of Russia as the invasion of Ukraine began and then learned he will be world number one next week after Novak Djokovic was beaten by Jiri Vesely in Dubai.Medvedev managed to keep his focus on the court to beat Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan 6-2 6-3 to earn another crack at Nadal, who he lost an agonising five-set battle to in the final in Melbourne last month.Regarding the...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Patrick McEnroe: "Novak Djokovic is in the mud now"

During an interview for ESPN, Patrick McEnroe analyzed Novak Djokovic's perspectives. Patrick McEnroe said: "Novak Djokovic has clearly been the great ruler of the last decade. From my point of view, he's the best ever right now. His beliefs about the vaccine risk making him miss several Grand Slam appointments,...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

When Rafael Nadal destroyed David Ferrer in Acapulco and wrote history

After the second-round loss to Lukas Rosol in five sets at Wimbledon 2012, world no. 2 Rafael Nadal was forced to skip the next seven months, struggling due to a left knee injury. Unable to make a comeback at the beginning of the new season, Rafa hit the court in Vina del Mar in February 2013, opting to embrace the South American Golden Swing and hoping to regain form and momentum as soon as possible on his beloved clay.
TENNIS
SkySports

Russian tennis players Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev promote messages of peace

Daniil Medvedev says he wants to "promote peace all over the world" while his Russian compatriot Andrey Rublev delivered the same message. Medvedev, who will become world No 1 on Monday, was speaking after his quarter-final victory over Yoshihito Nishioka in Mexico. He won 6-2 6-3 in just 70 minutes and after, advocated for peace.
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

521K+
Followers
176K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy