Priyanka Chopra reacts to Rosie O'Donnell's apology for 'awkward' encounter

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Priyanka Chopra is speaking out following Rosie O'Donnell's apology for their "awkward" encounter.

The 39-year-old actress responded Wednesday after O'Donnell, 59, apologized for assuming Chopra was actor Deepak Chopra's daughter during a run-in at a restaurant.

"I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter. But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think probably best to take the time to google my name before doing it or even try to reach out directly," Chopra wrote on Instagram Stories.

O'Donnell had said in a video Monday on TikTok that she "felt so embarrassed" after assuming Chopra was Deepak Chopra's daughter during a conversation with Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, at Nobu Malibu.

"To Nick Jonas, I apologize, and to the Chopra wife, I apologize too," O'Donnell said.

O'Donnell apologized again Tuesday for not referring to Chopra by name.

"Priyanka. I hope I'm pronouncing that right. I just want to apologize to her and to everyone who thought that it was really inappropriate of me," O'Donnell said.

Chopra, one of India's most well-known and highest-paid actresses, addressed O'Donnell's apologies in her statement Wednesday.

"We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as 'someone' or 'wife,' especially in a sincere apology," Chopra said. "It we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in, will be amazing."

"Also PS -- As I've said before, not all Chopra's are related to the great Deepak, just as not all Smith's are related to the legendary Will Smith," she added.

Chopra is the daughter of Ashok Chopra, who died in 2013, and Madhu Chopra. She and Jonas married in December 2018 and have one child, a daughter born via surrogate in January.