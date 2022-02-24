Rag & Bone Marks 20 Years with Photo Project

Click here to read the full article.

Rag & Bone is among the premium denim brands turning 20 this year, and it’s celebrating by turning the lens toward new faces who represent its bold spirit.

The New York-based label launched Wednesday the 2022 Photo Project, a photography series centered on “iconic portraiture” that tells the “visual legacy of true originals.”

For the first drop in the Photo Project’s yearlong release of imagery and videos, longtime Rag & Bone collaborator Andreas Laszlo Konrath photographed individuals in pieces from the brand’s Spring 2022 collection in an environment of their choosing that felt natural. Locations range from the participants’ homes to familiar landmarks around New York City and Los Angeles.

In New York, actress and model Pom Klementieff gets into character at Turks & Frogs in the West Village, actress Helena Howard explores The United Palace Theater in Washington Heights, model Paulina Porizkova relaxes in her Chelsea home and model Kendall Harrison hangs out at Brooklyn’s Milk & Roses.

In L.A., the view from actor Hopper Penn’s home serves as a backdrop. Actress Alexandra Shipp posed in Koreatown, while actress Kate Bosworth stands on the rooftop of the Normandie Hotel in Hollywood.

The photos showcase Rag & Bone’s spring line of ribbed knits, logo tees, front-slit denim skirts, slouchy jean button-down shirts, and high-waisted jeans.

The photo series will be shared across Rag & Bone’s social media channels and website and featured in stores.