ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

'We Will Defend Ourselves.' Photographs of Ukraine Under Attack

By Eloise Barry, TIME Photo Department
TIME
TIME
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C3xOX_0eO2lkfx00

After months of escalating tensions, Russia launched a broad military attack on neighboring Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday morning. In a televised speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had ordered a “special military operation” to defend ethnic Russians in the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. The areas in eastern Ukraine are controlled by Moscow-backed separatists and were recognized Feb. 21 by Moscow as independent republics, a move which the EU denounced as a violation of international law.Ukrainian leadership has said at least 40 people have already been killed in what it called a “full-scale invasion” by Russian forces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V0Em1_0eO2lkfx00
A Russian tank enters a region controlled by Moscow-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. Nanna Heitmann—Magnum Photos

While Putin said the aim of the assault was to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine and to demilitarize (rather than occupy) Ukraine, the U.S. says Russia’s moves are intended to create a pretext for a wider invasion. Russian troops had been amassing at the Ukrainian borders for months.

Read More: Putin Wants Revenge Not Just on Ukraine But on the U.S. and Its Allies

Large explosions were reportedly heard Thursday in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, the northeastern city of Kharkiv, and other areas. Regional authorities in Odessa, a southern port city and key Ukrainian navy base, said that 18 people were killed in a missile attack.

“The people of Ukraine and the government of Ukraine want peace,” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said, in Russian, in a direct appeal to Russia’s citizens. “But if we come under attack, if we face an attempt to take away our country, our freedom, our lives and the lives of our children, we will defend ourselves. When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs.”

Zelensky declared martial law early Thursday and urged Ukranians to stay at home and to remain calm. The Ukrainian leader said that he had asked for a call with Putin late Wednesday before the invasion, but that the Kremlin did not respond. Thousands of Ukranian citizens have attempted to flee major cities, including Kyiv, while others have taken shelter in subway stations or makeshift bunkers.

Read More: Here’s What We Know So Far About Russia’s Assault on Ukraine

World leaders quickly condemned Moscow’s actions, which U.S. President Joe Biden called “unprovoked and unjustified.” Following the invasion, the E.U. announced a raft of sanctions against Russia “designed to take a heavy toll on the Kremlin’s interests and their ability to finance war.”

Although Ukraine has existed for over three decades as an independent nation-state, in Putin’s eyes the former Soviet state is an integral part of Russia’s “own history, culture, spiritual space.” In an attempt to rewrite history, the Russian leader said Feb. 21 that Ukraine never had “real statehood.” Ukraine had expressed a desire to join the military alliance NATO, a suggestion which Moscow condemned.

Here, a roundup of the most powerful images which tell the story of the invasion up to now.

Feb. 25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00agMs_0eO2lkfx00
Servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv on Feb. 25, 2022. Gleb Garanich—Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p27Bn_0eO2lkfx00
A burnt, damaged bedroom of an apartment is seen in a residential block hit by an early morning missile strike in Kyiv on Feb. 25. Chris McGrath—Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RgDX3_0eO2lkfx00
Members of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine walk towards a rocket case stuck in pavement following a recent shelling in Kharkiv on Feb. 25. Maksim Levin—Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dEWYv_0eO2lkfx00
In this screen-grab, from a video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service, firefighters inspect the damage of a building following a missile attack on the city of Kyiv, on Feb. 25. Ukrainian Police Department Press Service/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RjvYE_0eO2lkfx00
People rest and shelter in the Kyiv subway on Feb. 25. Efrem Lukatsky—AP

Feb. 24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nEhgj_0eO2lkfx00
The body of a missile stuck in the ceiling of an apartment after a Russian air strike on the northern outskirts of Kharkiv on Feb. 24, 2022. Sergey Bobok—AFP/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N1npe_0eO2lkfx00
Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuhuiv near Kharkiv on Feb. 24, 2022. Aris Messinis—AFP/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17O6iY_0eO2lkfx00
A Russian tank enters a region controlled by Moscow-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine on Feb. 24. Nanna Heitmann—Magnum Photos
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WTWQW_0eO2lkfx00
Ukrainian security forces accompany a wounded man after an airstrike hit an apartment complex in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast on Feb. 24. Wolfgang Schwan—Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16qkSY_0eO2lkfx00
A man uses a carpet to cover a body on the ground after bombings on the eastern Ukraine town of Chuhuiv on Feb. 24. Aris Messinis—AFP/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qBzo8_0eO2lkfx00
Kyiv residents try to leave the city following missile strikes in the Ukrainian capital on Feb. 24. Chris McGrath—Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EosAj_0eO2lkfx00
Hundreds of people seek shelter underground inside the dark train cars of a metro station in Kharkiv, as the Russian attack on Ukraine continues on Feb. 24. Marcus Yam—Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UkTGn_0eO2lkfx00
Ukrainian firefighters arrive to rescue civilians after an airstrike hit an apartment complex in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast on Feb. 24. Wolfgang Schwan—Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J2JUW_0eO2lkfx00
A woman holds her baby as she gets on a bus leaving Kyiv on Feb. 24. Emilio Morenatti—AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tjZ9B_0eO2lkfx00
Ukrainian servicemen get ready to repel an attack in Ukraine's Lugansk region on Feb. 24. Anatolii Stepanov—AFP/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nj2gj_0eO2lkfx00
A wounded woman stands outside a hospital after a bombing in Chuhuiv by Russian forces, on Feb. 24. Aris Messinis—AFP/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EC0CA_0eO2lkfx00
Smoke rises from an air defense base in the aftermath of a Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine on Feb. 24. Evgeniy Maloletka—AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gWg1C_0eO2lkfx00
A couple kiss goodbye before the woman boards a bus out of Kyiv on Feb. 24 Emilio Morenatti—AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GM74B_0eO2lkfx00
A person puts gasoline into their vehicle in Kramatorsk, in Donetsk oblast, Donbass region, on Feb. 24. Many Ukrainians are fleeing following several explosions in different cities. Diego Herrera—Europa Press/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CkhPq_0eO2lkfx00
A woman and child look out of the window of a bus as they leave Sievierodonetsk, the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, on Feb. 24. Vadim Ghirda—AP

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
MarketWatch

Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
MILITARY
MSNBC

Why Putin didn’t invade Ukraine during the last U.S. administration

After the National Archives confirmed on Friday that Donald Trump brought classified national security documents to Mar-a-Lago, the former president issued a long, rambling response, insisting the controversy was unimportant. But toward the end of the written tirade, the Republican added an unrelated thought, seemingly in passing. Trump was apparently...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Government Of Ukraine#Russians#Eu#Ukrainian#Ukranians
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The US Sun

Putin ‘gives orders to INVADE Ukraine’ as 75% of the Russian army & 500 warplanes ready to strike, claims US intel

VLADIMIR Putin has given orders to prepare for an invasion of Ukraine with 200,000 troops and 500 warplanes in striking distance, according to grim US intelligence reports. It comes as new satellite images are said to show Russian battle groups heading to the border and Nato was warned cities across Ukraine could be blitzed in the "imminent" attack.
MILITARY
TIME

TIME

52K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy