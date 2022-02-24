ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Pete Just Deleted His Instagram Again After Kanye Fans Kept Calling Him ‘Skete’ on His 1st Post

By Jenzia Burgos
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

Fun while it lasted. Pete Davidson deleted his Instagram just days after rejoining the social media platform—and it seems the move may have been prompted by the not-so-warm welcome from Kanye West’s fans.

Pete’s exit from the social media platform came just hours after he shared his first post. The 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian decided to share a clip promoting his upcoming film, The Home , which he is currently in the process of shooting in New York City. “They’re letting me add my own dialogue to The Home #welcometomyinstagram #thisisthetypeofstuffyoucanbeexpecting” he captioned a scene from the forthcoming movie, which he shared to his millions of followers. As to be expected, his comments section was flooded with replies as soon as he shared the clip—but some of them were not so supportive.

While some fans of the comedian commented their words of praise—with one writing, “INSTA KING,” and another celebrating, “U POSTED”—many commenters on Pete’s post appeared to be fans of his arch-nemesis on the platform: Kanye West. The rapper’s legion of fans took to Pete’s post to troll the comedian and call him “Skete,” the unflattering nickname that Ye has ascribed to him in recent weeks. Kanye, for his part, has seemingly made it his mission on social media to attack the comedian for dating his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, following her divorce filing in February 2021.

In one since-deleted post, the rapper accused Pete of trying to “destroy” his family. “Hold your spouse close,” Ye wrote in the post. “Make sure they know how much you love and appreciate them because [there’s] a Skete lurking in every dirty ass alley waiting to help destroy your family and walk around in Calvin Kleins around your children.” In another post, Ye alleged that Pete once dated politician Hilary Clinton. “LOOK AT THIS D–KHEAD,” Kanye captioned the post. “I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON’S EX BOYFRIEND.”

Clearly, Kanye’s comments inspired hundreds of followers to carry the touch on Pete’s page—and the comedian wasn’t having it. The King of Staten Island star has been vocal about his distaste for social media in the past, so it’s no surprise that this was the final straw.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock . Here’s how to watch it for free .



Watch ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ $0+


Buy Now

Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians by Kris Jenner

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians , in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians , Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEJ1g_0eO2ljnE00

More from StyleCaster
Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Kim Just Admitted What Really ‘Caused’ Her Divorce From Kanye—& Whether She’s ‘Okay’ With It Now

Nearly a year after their split, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce reason is finally coming to light. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opened about the decision that may have “caused” her divorce from the Yeezy founder in an interview for Vogue’s March 2022 Issue. Kim, 41, filed for divorce from Kanye, 44, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair, who tied the knot in 2014, share four kids together: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. In her March 2022 interview for Vogue, Kim admitted that she made some “changes”...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
StyleCaster

Kylie Is Being Accused of Stealing Her Baby Name From Her Former Friend—See the Shade

Was Kylie Jenner’s baby name Wolf stolen from her former friend? Tammy Hembrow, the ex-friend in question, seems to think so. Kylie and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, welcomed their second child, a son named Wolf Webster, on February 2, 2022. (The pair also share 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.)  The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum announced the name of their son in an Instagram Story on February 11, 2022. “Wolf Webster,” the post simply read with a white heart emoji. A day after Kylie announced her baby’s name, Tammy, Kylie’s ex-friend and a former member of the Kardashian-Jenner’s entourage, posted an Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

William Gave Kate the ‘Most Romantic’ Gift For Valentine’s Day—Here’s How He ‘Surprised’ Her

Click here to read the full article. Even after 10 years of marriage, these two know how to keep the romance alive! Case in point? Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Valentine’s Day celebration. This year, the couple made sure to spend some quality time together—and there were even some special presents involved. Prince William, 39, had a sweet surprise in store for his wife. “William surprised Kate with a huge box of 50 roses on Valentine’s Day,” a source told Us Weekly on February 16, 2022. “He handwrote the most romantic message in his card, praising her for being such a...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Kendall, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
HuffingtonPost

Pete Davidson Confirms Relationship With Kim Kardashian In Very On-Brand Way

Pete Davidson confirmed his relationship with one of the most famous women in the world in the most nonchalant way possible. Before a backdrop of stuffed animals, an open closet and a pink velvet blanket that appeared to be his bedspread, Davidson referred to Kim Kardashian as his “girlfriend” for the first time during an interview with People Monday.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Kiss During Latest New York Outing

Watch: Kanye West Bought Kim Kardashian's Date-Night Coat?!. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are locking lips once again—this time no magic carpet necessary. The couple, who began dating late last year after Kim's October hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, were spotted displaying a little PDA during their night out together on Sunday, Feb. 13. For their pre-Valentine's Day outing, the two—along with Kim's close friends Lala and Simon Huck—dined at Cipriani NYC. And before the pair left the restaurant, they enjoyed a sweet finish: an affectionate smooch.
CELEBRITIES
heatworld

Kris Jenner ready to call the FBI on Kanye West

At first, it really seemed like they could be friendly exes, but – one year since they officially split – relations between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are at an all-time low, with bad blood on both sides. And, last week, things took a turn for the worse...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Kanye West Leaks Text Pete Davidson Sent Him, Machine Gun Kelly Caught In The Crossfire

Kanye West has been making a tsunami of posts on Instagram today and no one is safe. The rapper mainly has his sights on his wife Kim Kardashian's current flame Pete Davidson after clarifying why Kid Cudi was booted from his next album - but even Machine Gun Kelly, former Disney CEO Bob Iger, and past presidential nominee Hilary Clinton have been caught up in the crossfire of West's Insta-rants.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable Without Makeup Or Filters—How Is This The Same Person?

The unimaginable has happened, as there is a picture of Kim Kardashian on Instagram that features the 41-year-old SKIMS founder without makeup, and without any obvious filters or Photoshopping. And we have to admit, she looks absolutely gorgeous and glowing, leaving us to wonder why she and her famous family are so fond of filters when they do in fact look so good without them!
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian praised for setting record straight on why she’s divorcing Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has been praised for her explanation of why she’s divorcing rapper Kanye West.The businesswoman and TV personality, 41, opened up about the breakdown of their marriage during an interview with Vogue.“For so long, I did what made other people happy,” she said, adding: “I think in the last two years I decided I’m going to make myself happy – and that feels really good.”Kardashian acknowledged that these “changes” are what led to her decision to divorce the rapper.“Even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skete
shefinds

Kanye West Just Did The Shadiest Thing On Social Media After His Feud With Kim—How Are Their Kids Handling This?!

Kanye West has deleted every single Instagram post about Kim Kardashian and their four children – North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 – following his estranged ex-wife’s recent Instagram post about the “hurtful” comments he made about her parenting style on social media. Is this his way of extending an olive branch to the former KUWTK star?!
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Kanye West shares photo of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on a date in new Valentine’s Day post

In his first post on Valentine’s Day, Kanye West has shared a picture of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson out on a date.The rapper, who recently changed his name to Ye and who was married to reality star Kardashian for six years until their split last year, wrote: “I don’t have beef with Kim I love my family so stop that narrative I’m not giving up on my family…”Sharing a picture from the Daily Mail website of Kardashian and her new boyfriend, comedian and actor Davidson, out on a date, West added: “I bought this coat for Kim before...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Madonna shares new photo with son David at school play

Madonna is one proud mama. On Monday, the superstar singer watched her 16-year-old son, David Banda, perform in a production of “She Kills Monsters” at Los Angeles Country High School for the Arts. Her next stop: an art exhibition featuring works by her 21-year-old son, Rocco Ritchie, who creates under the pseudonym Rhed.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

43K+
Followers
3K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy