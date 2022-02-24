Pete Just Deleted His Instagram Again After Kanye Fans Kept Calling Him ‘Skete’ on His 1st Post

Click here to read the full article.

Fun while it lasted. Pete Davidson deleted his Instagram just days after rejoining the social media platform—and it seems the move may have been prompted by the not-so-warm welcome from Kanye West’s fans.

Pete’s exit from the social media platform came just hours after he shared his first post. The 28-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian decided to share a clip promoting his upcoming film, The Home , which he is currently in the process of shooting in New York City. “They’re letting me add my own dialogue to The Home #welcometomyinstagram #thisisthetypeofstuffyoucanbeexpecting” he captioned a scene from the forthcoming movie, which he shared to his millions of followers. As to be expected, his comments section was flooded with replies as soon as he shared the clip—but some of them were not so supportive.

While some fans of the comedian commented their words of praise—with one writing, “INSTA KING,” and another celebrating, “U POSTED”—many commenters on Pete’s post appeared to be fans of his arch-nemesis on the platform: Kanye West. The rapper’s legion of fans took to Pete’s post to troll the comedian and call him “Skete,” the unflattering nickname that Ye has ascribed to him in recent weeks. Kanye, for his part, has seemingly made it his mission on social media to attack the comedian for dating his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, following her divorce filing in February 2021.

In one since-deleted post, the rapper accused Pete of trying to “destroy” his family. “Hold your spouse close,” Ye wrote in the post. “Make sure they know how much you love and appreciate them because [there’s] a Skete lurking in every dirty ass alley waiting to help destroy your family and walk around in Calvin Kleins around your children.” In another post, Ye alleged that Pete once dated politician Hilary Clinton. “LOOK AT THIS D–KHEAD,” Kanye captioned the post. “I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON’S EX BOYFRIEND.”

Clearly, Kanye’s comments inspired hundreds of followers to carry the touch on Pete’s page—and the comedian wasn’t having it. The King of Staten Island star has been vocal about his distaste for social media in the past, so it’s no surprise that this was the final straw.

