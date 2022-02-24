Outlander Star Caitríona Balfe Shuts Down Angry Fans on Twitter: ‘I Ask for Some Understanding as a New Mom’

Caitriona Balfe/Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection

Caitríona Balfe is setting angry Outlander fans straight. The actress took to Twitter following the news that she would be appearing virtually at an upcoming Outlander event.

Balfe, who gave birth to her son last summer, decided to opt out of travel to spend time with her family. Totally understandable, right? Unfortunately, a small faction of fans were upset, so Balfe decided to respond publicly to those complaints.

She followed up by adding, “I’ll be there virtually for red carpet and panel and it’s not @Outlander_STARZ ‘s fault … We’re all trying to give you all the best experience we can in new and challenging circumstances 💗”

Thankfully, the majority of responses that poured in from fans were sweet and supportive. Many sent well wishes to Balfe and emphasized that they completely understood where she was coming from. Some reminisced about their own first few hectic months as a mom, and how even taking a shower was enough of an accomplishment.

Back in August, the actress posted a sweet message about her son’s birth and hinted at her desire to disconnect for a bit.

“I’ve been off socials for a while as I was taking some time to enjoy cooking up this little human,” she wrote. “We are so grateful for this little soul ….that he chose us as his parents. I’m in awe of him already and can’t help stare and wonder at all the possibilities of who he will become, where he will go and what he’ll do on the big adventure of his life.”

And then, if you need a reason to love Balfe even more, she highlighted four charities that offer “peace and safety” to children around the world: UNICEF, World Child Cancer, Choose Love and the UN Refugee Agency.

We’re wishing Balfe and her family a healthy, happy time together. And, you know, just casually counting down the days, minutes and seconds until Outlander comes back…