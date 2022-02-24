ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catholic Schools Will Go Mask Optional Beginning Monday; CPS Plans To Keep Mask, Vaccine Mandates In Place

CHICAGO (CBS) — Catholic schools in Chicago, Evanston, and Oak Park will go mask optional starting Monday.

The Archdiocese of Chicago sent a letter to parents explaining masks will now be optional based on low COVID cases.

Catholic schools in suburban Lake and Cook County have already been maskless for a few weeks, but this now applies to all schools in the Archdiocese.

Other COVID precautions will stay in place. If a student is returning from quarantine, they must wear a mask for five days.

But Chicago Public Schools plan to keep students masked.

The Stay in School Coalition presented a petition with a few hundred signatures to make masking optional, But the school board points to the student vaccination rate falling far below the city as a whole as to why CPS will keep its masking and vaccination policies in place.

Related
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago-area high school students stage walkout after principal tells them to mask up for class or leave

CHICAGO - A group of high school students in the Chicago area walked out of class Monday after being told they had to wear masks to attend class. The walkout came after Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow issued a temporary restraining order against Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s requirement that masks be worn in schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

‘Should I continue to wear a mask after the mandate is lifted?’ Dr. Luna answers viewer questions 2/23

CHICAGO — The proof of vaccine and mask mandates will be lifted on Feb. 28 in Chicago and in Cook County, officials announced Tuesday, February 22, 2022. In a press conference with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Dr. Allison Arwady, they announced that masks will no longer be required to enter restaurants, grocery stores or other indoor spaces. Additionally, the proof-of-vaccine requirement for business patrons will be lifted.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Retired Chicago Fire Lt. Dwain Williams, Shot And Killed In Carjacking Attempt In 2020, Is Recognized With Honorary Street Name

CHICAGO (CBS) — Retired Chicago Fire Lt. Dwain Williams was murdered in an attempted carjacking in late 2020, and on Saturday, he was commemorated with an honorary street name. Loved ones were present for the unveiling of four signs at the each corner of 95th and Peoria streets in Chicago’s Washington Heights neighborhood. The corner now has the honorary designation of Lt. Dwain P. Williams Way. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and many of Williams’ colleagues, friends, and neighbors were also there to honor his memory. (Credit: CBS) On Dec. 3, 2020, Williams, 65, was leaving his favorite popcorn store, Let’s Get Poppin popcorn store at 11758 S. Western Ave. in Morgan Park. He was walking to his vehicle, when a stolen four-door dark-colored sedan pulled up and four males got out and bum rushed him. The carjackers fired at Williams, and Williams returned fire with his legally-possessed weapon. Williams was shot in the abdomen and was later pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Four people have been charged with Williams’ murder. Police say they were part of a carjacking ring.
Eater

Nine Chicago Hospital Food Vendors and Cafeterias Failed Multiple Safety Inspections in 2021

As Chicago’s COVID-19 case rates continue to drop and city officials dangle the possibility of lifting mask and vaccine mandates by the end of the month, hospitals and health care workers may soon see some relief after nearly two years of pandemic turmoil. But even as hospitalization rates decline, city inspectors have uncovered a different problem for health care institutions: food safety.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What to Know as Chicago and Illinois Lift Mask Mandates, CDC Weighs Changes

With Chicago, Cook County and the rest of Illinois preparing to lift mandates starting next week, what should you know about the changing guidelines?. With COVID cases and hospitalizations still in decline in the city of Chicago and across Illinois, officials have said that several mitigations in place during the omicron surge will end later this month.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NBC Chicago

Here's Where Masks Will Still Be Required in Chicago and Illinois Even After Mandates End

Once mask mandates are lifted throughout Illinois and Chicago on Monday, face coverings will no longer be required in many places, but mask policies may remain in some spots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its masking guidance Friday to show 70% of the nation's counties at low or medium risk for COVID. In those areas, masks are no longer necessary, according to the agency.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Illinois Mask Mandate: End Date, Metrics, What to Know

Illinois is expected to end its indoor mask mandate early next week, should COVID-19 metrics continue to decline statewide. When will the mandate be lifted, where will you still need a mask and is the same timeline expected in Chicago?. Here's what we know so far:. When will the mask...
CHICAGO, IL
WIFR

Locals react to the changes in Illinois mask mandate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sweeping changes in tracking and managing COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gives most of the country the ok to ditch indoor mask mandates. However, if cases rise and hospital beds fill, health leaders say all bets are off. Some residents worry being in public will be unsafe without masks. Others say they already feel free. One thing they all agreed upon is that we will never return to what life was like before the pandemic.
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois Mask Mandate Ends Monday, But Not For All Public Spaces

CHICAGO (CBS) — Starting Monday in Illinois, masks will no longer be required in most public places — but you will still need one in certain places. Masks will not be required in most gyms, restaurants, bars or other public spaces. However, masks will still be required on public transportation, inside any CPS school, inside health care settings like hospitals, in some congregate settings like nursing homes, and in any private business that requires them at its own discretion. For example, Loop Theatres, run by Broadway in Chicago, and the Lyric Opera are both indoor venues that independently chose to keep their requirements. The...
CHICAGO, IL
