Instructional Accessibility Guides & Resources

Who are all those people on social media? Those people who randomly like, share, comment on posts, harass and praise other people and events. The anonymous users who influence public opinion, dictate the social discourse, and even have the power to decide the outcome of elections. They could have Ph.D.’s or be children. Or their personas could be entirely fabricated by AI. It can be concluded that they are unidentifiable. Here is a spooky thought experiment for you. Imagine that you are texting back and forth with someone or reading an article online. Naturally, you’d assume that there is a human, made of flesh and bones at the other end. In actuality, however, the communication or content you receive is solely generated by an AI. Just like the fake profile photo. How could you know?

INTERNET ・ 3 DAYS AGO