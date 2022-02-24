ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Never take a sip of lukewarm coffee again with this electronic desktop mug warmer

By Krystin Arneson
SFGate
SFGate
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15sBbX_0eO2j6rW00
The LAMONKE Coffee Mug Warmer ($11.99) from Amazon.  (Amazon)

When it comes to champagne problems, one of the worst is when you take a sip of neglected tea or coffee, only to find that it is no longer steaming hot nor even lukewarm, but tongue-chillingly cold. But with this mug heater from Lamonke on Amazon, you’ll never have to deal with that privileged unpleasantness again: It’ll keep your hot beverages hot for up to eight hours (before it automatically shuts off, that is). Best of all, it’s currently $11.99 instead of $27.99 — just use the digital coupon located below the price and enter promo code 9RNQEFED at checkout (remember to add both the coupon and promo code for all the savings!).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kPgio_0eO2j6rW00 LAMONKE Coffee Mug Warmer LAMONKE amazon.com Shop Now

The gadget is essentially an electric hotplate with the perfect temperature calibrations to keep your tea, cocoa, coffee, or what have you as warm as you want it. The P1 setting keeps it between 104 and 122 degrees Fahrenheit, and P2 keeps it between 122 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. The design itself is simple and streamlined, with a light-up display for visibility.

You don’t have to use special mugs with this beverage warmer, either: A flat-bottomed, thin-walled mug made from metal, enamel, ceramic or glass will do, so whatever you have in your cupboard already will probably be just fine.

If you head into the office, the 53-inch cord gives you plenty of slack with which to maneuver around other desks and cables too — and let’s be real: at the office is exactly where you need your caffeine or soothing beverages optimized and ready to be sipped at a moment’s notice. Shop the deal before it expires over at Amazon with promo code 9RNQEFED .

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
StyleCaster

This $12 Mug Warmer From Amazon Is The Best Thing I Bought All Year—Here’s Why

I consider myself a coffee junkie—I have just about every accessory imaginable, and have tested basically every coffee maker out there. Throughout all of the trials and tribulations, there’s been one thing that has never disappointed me: a $12 mug warmer from Amazon.  Yeah, the $700 espresso machines and designer coffee blends I’ve tried have impressed me thoroughly, but this mug warmer is the one thing I’ll recommend to anybody… even if they don’t like coffee. There’s other hot drinks people enjoy, after all.  It’s so simply but so crucial to my everyday coffee ritual. I’m a slow drinker who gets distracted...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Mugs#Caffeine#Lamonke#P2
SFGate

Jumpstart your spring cleaning with $150 off vacuums at The Home Depot

Save on vacuums at The Home Depot. (The Home Depot) One of the slowest and most insidious precursors to a breakup is a vacuum that is so dysfunctional that neither half of the couple wants to use it, triggering an accumulation of resentment that builds in tandem with the dust bunnies in the corner. Or, IDK, maybe your vacuum is just worn out after two years of doing a little extra lifting with most hours spent within the confines of your home or apartment. Either way, a new vacuum might be just what you need to keep your mental wellbeing intact as well as the little spark that makes relationships thrive. It’s a good thing they’re on sale at Home Depot right now!
SHOPPING
Joel Eisenberg

Plans for Walmart Closings in 2022

Walmart is the nation’s largest brick and mortar retailer, but are more lower-performing locations expected to close in 2022?. This article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on international statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to several economic experts and media outlets, including QuerySprout.com, The Wall Street Journal, Corporate.Walmart.com, Business Insider, and BestLifeOnline.com.
The Independent

Woman claims Spirit Airlines stopped teenagers from bringing dog on plane after they’d already paid for pet

A woman has claimed that teenage passengers aboard a recent Spirit Airlines flight were stopped from bringing their dog on the plane until fellow passengers stepped in to pay, despite already paying for the pet’s seat.In a video shared earlier this month, Chainy, who goes by the username @geminiblondebby on TikTok, uploaded a clip of herself sitting in her plane seat and shaking her head before turning the camera around to show the front of the plane.In the text caption on the clip, the TikToker claimed that her plane had been “stopped” because Spirit employees didn’t want to allow the...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
205
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy