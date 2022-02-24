Texas order on gender-confirming care, Alabama bill on trans hormone treatments draw outrage

Oklahoma Senator George Burns has filed a bill that would track every woman who has an abortion.Under the “Every Mother Matters Act,” or EMMA women will have to register with pre-abortion service, which will attempt to dissuade them from having an abortion. It will complete “an assessment of eligibility” and advise them on things like housing, child care and job searches.It appears that the women cannot use the “pre-abortion resource” anonymously, but on the hotline will have to provide their data and be given a “unique identifying case number” which will go on their medical files for seven years, creating...

