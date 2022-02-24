ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas order on gender-confirming care, Alabama bill on trans hormone treatments draw outrage

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate reports of gender-confirming care for kids as abuse, a directive that opponents say is a first by any governor over GOP efforts to restrict transgender rights. Abbott’s move is...

The Independent

Oklahoma wants a database to track women considering abortions

Oklahoma Senator George Burns has filed a bill that would track every woman who has an abortion.Under the “Every Mother Matters Act,” or EMMA women will have to register with pre-abortion service, which will attempt to dissuade them from having an abortion. It will complete “an assessment of eligibility” and advise them on things like housing, child care and job searches.It appears that the women cannot use the “pre-abortion resource” anonymously, but on the hotline will have to provide their data and be given a “unique identifying case number” which will go on their medical files for seven years, creating...
TheDailyBeast

Texas Guv Wants Parents Investigated Over Health Care for Their Trans Kids

In his latest directive targeting transgender youth, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has instructed state agencies to begin investigating gender-affirming care for transgender children as a potential form of “child abuse.” A recent opinion issued by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was cited in Abbott’s letter to the state Department of Family and Protective Services, in which he stated that treatments like gender reassignment surgery or puberty blocking medications could “legally constitute child abuse under several provisions.” According to Abbott, Texas doctors, nurses, and teachers are all obligated to report child abuse, which will now encompass treatments for transgender children. The governor earlier pressured Family and Protective Services to apply the “child abuse” label back in August. Texas is one of many states moving to restrict treatments and care for transgender children.
Benzinga

Cannabis Boom in Oklahoma, Will Texas Follow Suit?

Texas’ Compassionate Use Program remains one of the most restrictive in the U.S. Through the program, the Department of Public Safety operates a secure online registry of qualified physicians who can prescribe low tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to patients with specific medical conditions. The Compassionate Use Registry of Texas (CURT), is...
WebMD

Mask Mandates Ending in All But One State

Feb. 23, 2022 -- As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline across the U.S., all states but one -- Hawaii -- have dropped their mask mandates or have announced plans to do so in coming weeks. Retailers and cruises are following along, with Apple and Target stores lifting their...
Reuters

Pregnant inmates get healthcare help from Calif. Attorney General

(Reuters) - Reports of medical tragedies and archaic practices inside jails have persisted for several decades amid the growing number of women incarcerated in America, including horror stories about women forced to give birth in jail or while handcuffed and shackled. Last year, Orange County, California, approved a $1.5 million...
Arizona Mirror

Defeated anti-trans bill revived to bar gender conforming surgeries for trans youth

A week after a move to ban all gender-affirming care for transgender youth in Arizona was rejected, GOP lawmakers passed a measure barring gender confirmation surgery for minors. “This bill mirrors the international standards that have been implemented in other countries such as Finland, which is one of the most transgender friendly countries,” Sen. Tyler […] The post Defeated anti-trans bill revived to bar gender conforming surgeries for trans youth appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Big Country News

Requirement to Show Proof of Vaccination or Proof of Negative Test to Attend Large Events in Washington State Set to End March 1

OLYMPIA - An emergency order requiring those who attend large indoor or outdoor events in Washington state to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test will end March 1. Washington Governor Jay Inslee amended Proclamation 21-16 on Thursday, announcing the termination of the emergency order effective...
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Mayor comments on Texas governor’s order to investigate treatments for trans youth as ‘abuse’

Palm Springs Mayor Lisa Middleton issued a statement reacting to Texas Governor Gregg Abbott's order calling for investigations of transgender youth as "child abuse." On Tuesday, Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a directive to the state’s child welfare agency to investigate reports of gender-confirming care for kids as abuse. “I hereby direct your agency The post Palm Springs Mayor comments on Texas governor’s order to investigate treatments for trans youth as ‘abuse’ appeared first on KESQ.
Daily Leader

Mississippi lawmakers request FDA resume chemical abortion pill oversight

Mississippi lawmakers were among 126 Senate and House leaders calling for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to restore stringent oversight of chemical abortion bills, including the in-person dispensing requirement the FDA suspended in December. On Friday the group issued a letter to newly-confirmed FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf to...
bloomberglaw.com

Abortion Provider’s Standing Confirmed in Six-Week Law Challenge

Long line of U.S. Supreme Court cases ok’d provider standing. A Planned Parenthood affiliate can sue South Carolina to invalidate a law banning abortions at about six weeks because it may properly assert its patients’ constitutional rights, the Fourth Circuit said Tuesday. A long line of U.S. Supreme...
Tampa Bay Times

Thousands of Florida children could lose Medicaid coverage, study says

Medicaid has become a significant safety net for families during the COVID-19 pandemic, with about half of all children in the United States now covered through their state’s public health insurance program for low-income and disabled Americans, including about 2.4 million kids in Florida. But those gains in Medicaid...
WFAE

Florida House approves a ban on most abortions after 15 weeks

Florida is preparing to pass a ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, including in cases of incest or rape. The state appears poised to join others, including Texas, with ultra restrictive abortion laws as the U.S. Supreme Court considers the future of Roe v. Wade. Similar abortion...
