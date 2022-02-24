Sebring announces new head football coach

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Sebring McKinley has found their next head football coach. Anthony Agresta is expected to be approved by the school board next month.

Agresta was the head football coach at Steubenville Central Catholic for the last three seasons. He spent 10 years in the same role at Northlake Christian High School in Covington, Louisiana.

During his time with Northlake Christian, Agresta posted 8 winning seasons, made 10 playoff appearances and won 2 district championships.

“Coach Agresta was selected because of his track record of championship success and his ability to connect with and mentor student-athletes,” says Sebring Director of Athletics Brian Clark in a release. “We were looking for a coach that can increase participation by creating an inclusive environment while also preparing all players for success after high school.”

Sebring received more than 25 applicants for the job.

