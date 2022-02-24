ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

London Metal Exchange says ready to act on Western sanctions on Russia

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) is ready to ensure market stability if sanctions by Western allies impact trading of key industrial metals produced by Russia such as aluminium and nickel, the LME said on Thursday.

No action has been needed so far for LME metal brands, the exchange said in a statement.

The United States and its allies are preparing more severe sanctions after Moscow mounted a mass assault by land, sea and air in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

“We have procedures and the necessary powers in place to take any action that may be required to ensure market stability in response to sanctions that impact the LME market,” the exchange said in a notice.

The LME, the world’s oldest and largest venue for the exchange of metals such as copper and zinc, in 2018 suspended from its list of approved brands aluminium produced by Russia’s Rusal after it was sanctioned by the United States.

Members of the LME at the time raised concerns about settling LME contracts with sanctioned companies. So far, no Russian producers have been hit by sanctions.

The exchange said it would communicate any action should it “consider it necessary to take any action in respect to current or further actions”.

The LME said it would continue to update a webpage with its comments about impact on LME metals from sanctions. bit.ly/3IiEdO9

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metal#The London Metal Exchange#Lme#Western#European#Russian
USNI News

UPDATED: Russian Navy Cruisers Positioned to Counter U.S., French and Italian Carrier Groups in the Mediterranean

This post has been updated with a statement from Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday. This post has been updated to correct Monday’s position of RTS Marshal Ustinov. Three Russian guided-missile cruisers have been arrayed across the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea to counter three NATO carrier strike groups, causing concern in the Pentagon, a U.S. defense official told USNI News on Tuesday.
MILITARY
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Now oligarchs turn on Putin: Two Russian billionaires break ranks to call for peace talks 'as fast as possible' while describing conflict as a 'tragedy' for both nations

Two Russian billionaires have become the first powerful oligarchs to speak out and call for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine. Mikhail Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, and Oleg Deripaska have condemned Putin's invasion by calling for peace talks 'as fast as possible' between the two countries in an unusual intervention from Russia's leading business elite.
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Ireland will not be ‘found wanting’ on Ukraine – Irish premier

Ireland will not take part in the funding of weapons to Ukraine, after the EU announced plans to fund supplies of weapons and equipment to Ukraine. Ireland will not be “found wanting” on support for Ukraine, the Irish premier has said. It comes as the EU announced that...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

337K+
Followers
289K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy