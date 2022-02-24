ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Senate Republicans in Kentucky unveil tax rebate proposal

By BRUCE SCHREINER, Associated Press
 1 day ago

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – Senate Republicans have unveiled a tax-relief proposal that would deliver income tax rebates to Kentucky taxpayers.

It’s the latest proposal aimed at easing the burden from rising consumer prices. The legislation would provide state income tax rebates of up to $500 per individual and up to $1,000 per household.

The proposal was quickly advanced by the Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee Thursday. The bill goes to the full Senate next.

Last week, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear endorsed legislation to temporarily cut the state sales tax rate to take some of the sting out of rising inflation fueling higher consumer prices.

