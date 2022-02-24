The To-Do List: Servers dish, Chucky plays and dancers honor Patsy Cline

Welcome back to The To-Do List, where Daily Memphian staffers suggest their favorite events and activities for the coming week.

This week, Memphis native filmmakers screen films on racism and civil rights. “Child’s Play” screens at Time Warp Drive-in. Restaurant industry workers share their stories at Spillit, and Ballet Memphis pays tribute to Patsy Cline in Winter Mix.

Jeffery Robinson at New York City’s Town Hall in “Who We Are.” “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America,” a documentary centered around Robinson’s lecture, will debut in Memphis at Crosstown Theater. (Courtesy Sony Pictures Classics/Jesse Wakeman)

“Who We Are” film screening at Crosstown Theater, Thursday:

As a teen in 1970, Memphis native Jeffery Robinson was directed to the balcony at Crosstown Theater. This week, he’ll be back at a different Crosstown Theater, hosting his own documentary on racism in American history. “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America” is based on a lecture Robinson, a criminal defense attorney and former ACLU deputy counsel, has given scores of times around the country. Co-directors Emily and Sarah Kunstler weave archival and travelogue footage around a Broadway staging of Robinson’s lecture. The travelogue includes a visit home and into Robinson’s Memphis past. All three will be in town for this screening at Crosstown Arts, with the film opening at Malco’s Studio on the Square theater on Friday, for a week-long run. I talked to all three earlier this week . 7:30 p.m. $5. 1350 Concourse Ave. Robinson and the Kunstlers will answer questions after the screening. See here for more info. — Chris Herrington

Memphis Actress Fatima Gray portrays a freedom rider in “Fire in Anniston,” which screens virtually on Feb. 24. (Courtesy photo)

“The Fire in Anniston” from National Civil Rights Museum, Thursday:

The National Civil Rights Museum will present a virtual screening of Memphis filmmaker Christopher O’Conner’s Emmy-nominated documentary “Fire in Anniston:” A Freedom Rider’s Story,” which recounts the 1961 Freedom Rides and bus burning that took place in Anniston, Alabama. The film includes interviews with some of the original freedom riders as well as witnesses of the violent attacks led by the KKK. A panel discussion with filmmakers and museum educator Ryan Jones will follow the film. 6 p.m. Free. Virtual event. Click here to register and here for more information about the film. — Bianca Phillips

Violnist Gregory Mayton will be joined flutist Kelly Herrman in a free concert from Luna Nova on Feb. 25. (Courtesy of Luna Nova)

Luna Nova Concert for a New Day at Grace-St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Friday:

A former colleague, who happens to be a professional flutist, turned me on to “new music,” a genre of contemporary classical music that can incorporate elements of other genres, like jazz, indie rock, or just weird sounds (a la composer John Cage). If you’re looking for local new music, look no further than Luna Nova, a Memphis-based ensemble devoted to masterworks of the 20th and 21st centuries. They’re presenting a free concert this Friday with violinist Gregory Maytan and flutist Kelly Herrman at Grace-St. Luke’s. Mayton is the concertmaster of the Thuringer Symphoniker in Germany, and he’s been nominated for a Swedish Grammy. Hermann has performed with the Memphis Symphony, Opera Memphis and the Arkansas Symphony, and she’s toured in Eastern Europe, Canada, Cuba and China. A reception will follow the performance. 7 p.m. Free. 1720 Peabody. Click here for more information. — Phillips

The Band Camino will perform at the Orpheum Theatre on Feb. 25. (Courtesy of Orpheum Theatre).

The Band CAMINO at the Orpheum Theatre, Friday

Even if you’ve never heard of the Band CAMINO, chances are you’ve heard them. The band’s ear-worm single “See Through” soundtracks the Memphis Tourism ad ubiquitous on local television broadcasts. (Or is that just Grizzlies games?) The rock band formed in 2015 when all four members were students at the University of Memphis. Now based out of Nashville, the band released its eponymous full-length debut album last year on major-label Elektra Records. 8 p.m. $35-$45. See here for more info. — Herrington

Derek Vinson returns to his car after getting snacks at the start of a Time Warp Drive-In event at the Malco Summer Drive-In. Time Warp is back this week with Night of Chucky. (Brad Vest/Daily Memphian)

Time Warp Drive-In: Night of Chucky! at Summer Drive-In, Saturday

As a kid who grew up in the 1980s with (sorry guys, love you) permissive parents, I spent plenty of time in movie theaters watching Jason and Freddy at work. Chucky? Somehow I missed it, though cultural literacy demands a familiarity with the little creep, a “Twilight Zone” meets slasher-flick murderous doll come to life. This month’s edition of Black Lodge’s Time Warp Drive In screens the original, 1988’s “Child’s Play,” and then skips over the first two sequels for 1998’s (even more) self-aware “Bride of Chucky.” Gates open 6:30 p.m., movie starts at 7 p.m. $25 a car. 5310 Summer Ave. See here for more info. — Herrington

Ballet Memphis presents Winter Mix, their first performance of the year, at Playhouse on the Square Feb. 26-27. (Justin Fox Burks/Courtesy of Ballet Memphis)

Ballet Memphis Winter Mix at Playhouse on the Square, Saturday-Sunday:

Ballet Memphis presents its first performance of the year with Winter Mix, a showcase of three different styles of music and dance. The performance will include New York City Ballet co-founder George Balanchine’s classic “Concerto Barocco,” Ballet Memphis company artist Brandon Ramey’s new piece about humanity in an automated world and choreographer Trey McIntyre’s new work set to the music of Patsy Cline. The show runs this weekend and next, which means they’ll be performing on the 59th anniversary of Patsy Cline’s death (March 5th). 7:30 p.m. on Saturday; 2 p.m. on Sunday. $35-$55. 66 Cooper St. Click here for more information. — Phillips

Audience members gaze at a storyteller during a Spillit Slam event in September 2, 2021. Spillit Slam: Industry Night, which will be held on Monday, Feb. 28, is dedicated to restaurant and food workers. (Submitted)

Spillit Slam: Industry Night at Black Lodge, Monday:

At Spillit events, five-minute storytelling sessions are organized around a single prompt. (Names are drawn from those in attendance.) The latest one from Spillit Memphis features true tales from restaurant industry workers. At the end of the the night, the audience will vote on the best story. Click here to read more about the event’s genesis. Free. 7 to 10 p.m. 405 N. Cleveland St. Click here for more information. — Elle Perry

Dancing with the Stars Live at Orpheum Theatre, Tuesday:

This one is for my mom, who never misses an episode of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.” I’ve watched a few episodes with her, and I’ll admit there’s something fascinating about watching B-list celebrities learning to foxtrot. But you won’t see Carole Baskin or Jerry Springer in the touring show. Dancing with the Stars Live features professional choreographers Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart, among others. They’ll be performing new numbers choreographed just for the live show. 8 p.m. $59.50-$89.50. 203 S. Main St. Click here for more information. — Phillips