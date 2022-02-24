Meet San Antonio's 'Twosday' baby born at 2:22 p.m., delivery room 2, 2 weeks early

San Antonio newborn Victoria Diaz was born to parents Katia and Peter Diaz on February 22, 2022 (otherwise known as "Twosday") at 2:22 p.m. (Courtesy of the Diaz Family )

When Katia Diaz and her husband, Peter Diaz, showed up for their weekly obstetrician appointment on Tuesday, February 22, they didn't expect that they'd be the parents of a San Antonio "Twosday" baby. The couple are the new parents of Victoria Diaz, born on 2-22-22 at 2:22 in operation room 2, two weeks early.

The new mom says her OBGYN Neera Bhatia noticed her amniotic fluid was low during her weekly check-in. Katia's due date was March 8, but the doctor recommended a cesarean delivery to alleviate any possible stress on the baby. When the doctor checked her schedule with her medical assistant, she noticed a 2 p.m. availability. She shared the idea with Katia to try having the 2:22 Twosday baby. Katia says the plan worked perfectly.

"I was like, 'Oh, that's a cool birthday,' but I didn't think she was going to be born yesterday," she adds. "I though we were going to hold off for one more week."

San Antonio parents Katia and Peter Diaz hold their newborn "Twosday" daughter, Victoria Diaz. (Courtesy of the Diaz Family )

Katia says the operation started at Methodist Metropolitan Hospital around 2:17 p.m. By 2:21 p.m. she was in utero and right at 2:22 p.m., little Victoria was born. Peter snapped a photo of the operation room clock at the moment his first baby was brought into the world. She's 6 pounds, 5 ounces and 19 inches long. The parents say there was plenty of excitement in the delivery room for Victoria's unique birth date and time.

"Everyone sang 'Happy Birthday' to Victoria," Katia says. "It was a beautiful moment."

The parents are aware of the buzz surrounding the palindrome date, which will not happen again for another 200 years. They say they've done some light reading on the rarity of the day, but are busy bonding with their new baby and preparing for their release from the hospital. Some mathematicians and spiritual believers consider the mirrored date to be lucky. With a healthy baby and mom, the Diaz family is surely fortunate.

San Antonio newborn Victoria Diaz was born on 2-22-22 at 2:22 in operation room 2, two weeks early. (Courtesy of the Diaz Family )

Peter Diaz holds his newborn, Victoria Diaz, who was born on "Twosday." (Courtesy of the Diaz Family )

