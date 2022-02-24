Tecumseh vs. Lafayette Central Catholic: Keys to IHSAA Class A girls state championship

LYNNVILLE, Ind. – The Tecumseh girls' basketball team knows this environment and atmosphere will be unlike any other game.

The No. 7 Braves (20-8) play No. 3 Lafayette Central Catholic (24-4) in the IHSAA Class A state championship Saturday at 9:30 a.m. CST at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It is the program's first appearance at the state finals.

How can the Braves bring home a blue ribbon? With focus and attention to detail.

"We have to do what we've always done and know that we can do it," said junior guard Pennelope Lemen. "Don't worry about how big the gym is or how many people will be there."

Prior to this postseason run, Tecumseh had never advanced past the regional final. The Braves beat No. 2 Lanesville and No. 1 Waldron to earn a trip to Indianapolis. Here are three keys for the Braves to find success against the Knights.

Let Kaybree Oxley do her thing

Tecumseh coach Adam Lubbehusen calls his senior forward not just one of the best athletes in school history but, in his opinion, across all of Southern Indiana.

Kaybree Oxley is the leading scorer in school history, boys or girls, with 1,832 career points and needs one rebound to reach 1,000. The senior shoulders much of the offensive success for the Braves.

Going into the state championship, Oxley is averaging 17.6 points and 9.3 rebounds. She also plays strong defense (2.6 steals) and will have an advantage inside against an all-guard lineup from Lafayette.

"She plays super hard and is strong," said Lubbehusen. "She can step out and is a great passer. When she puts her mind to it, there aren't many people who can stop her."

Oxley will be number one on the game plan from the opponent, but no one in the postseason has stopped her. She recorded three straight double-doubles starting in the sectional championship and dropped 23 points against Waldron to earn IBCA Player of the Week honors.

Slow down the Knights

There is also no secret to what Lafayette Central Catholic will attempt to do.

The Knights will start an all-guard lineup in the state championship with junior Tori Thompson (14.6 ppg), freshman Carley Barrett (12.6) and senior Karsyn Cherry (10.7) all averaging double-figure scoring. Lafayette Central Catholic and Tecumseh both played in the Niehaus Lumber Classic in December but were on opposite sides of the bracket.

Tecumseh anticipates full-court pressure. Lubbehusen noted the Knights score 24 to 26 points off turnovers.

"That's a bunch of points," he said. "That will be a big key to our success if we can take care of the basketball. We had eight this weekend (in the semistate). That's a lot more possessions you'll get shots at the bucket."

The Braves have limited six of their last seven opponents below 50 points. The key against Waldron was good defense on the perimeter and forcing 18 turnovers. They'll need another strong effort against Lafayette.

In the Knights' 52-46 semistate win over No. 8 North White, Cherry had nine steals to go with eight rebounds and a game-high 20 points. Carley Barrett scored 10 points and the Knights totaled 16 steals.

"They are quick and shoot a lot," said Oxley. "They aren't as big as us but can still shoot the ball. We have to get out on defense."

Find success from across the lineup

A monster game from Oxley would go a long way. But what if Lafayette can limit her touches?

This is where the rest of the lineup needs to shine. Tecumseh is third in Class A at 58 points per game and has the ability to spread the ball. Jenna Donohoo has emerged as a consistent option averaging 12.4 points and 6.8 rebounds. Her second half against Waldron pushed the Braves ahead.

Karsyn Flowers averages 9.3 points and Olney Central signee Morgan Wilson adds 5.7 points on 32 percent shooting from three. The Braves only hit one from deep at semistate but have shown a propensity to stretch the defense.

Help from the perimeter would help Oxley and Donohoo to a large degree.

"We want to get the ball in transition," said Lubbehusen. "If we can break their initial press, we can get the ball in the post and score. They will play hard and know where our two bigs are. If we can handle the front part of the press, we can score in the back end."

