Texas State

Texas order on gender-confirming care, Alabama bill on trans hormone treatments draw outrage

By Associated Press
Bismarck Tribune
 1 day ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the state's child welfare agency to investigate reports of gender-confirming care for kids as abuse, a directive that opponents say is a first by any governor over GOP efforts to restrict transgender rights. Abbott's move is drawing...

bismarcktribune.com

The Independent

Oklahoma wants a database to track women considering abortions

Oklahoma Senator George Burns has filed a bill that would track every woman who has an abortion.Under the "Every Mother Matters Act," or EMMA women will have to register with pre-abortion service, which will attempt to dissuade them from having an abortion. It will complete "an assessment of eligibility" and advise them on things like housing, child care and job searches.It appears that the women cannot use the "pre-abortion resource" anonymously, but on the hotline will have to provide their data and be given a "unique identifying case number" which will go on their medical files for seven years, creating...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Texas Guv Wants Parents Investigated Over Health Care for Their Trans Kids

In his latest directive targeting transgender youth, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has instructed state agencies to begin investigating gender-affirming care for transgender children as a potential form of "child abuse." A recent opinion issued by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was cited in Abbott's letter to the state Department of Family and Protective Services, in which he stated that treatments like gender reassignment surgery or puberty blocking medications could "legally constitute child abuse under several provisions." According to Abbott, Texas doctors, nurses, and teachers are all obligated to report child abuse, which will now encompass treatments for transgender children. The governor earlier pressured Family and Protective Services to apply the "child abuse" label back in August. Texas is one of many states moving to restrict treatments and care for transgender children.
TEXAS STATE
WebMD

Mask Mandates Ending in All But One State

Feb. 23, 2022 -- As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline across the U.S., all states but one -- Hawaii -- have dropped their mask mandates or have announced plans to do so in coming weeks. Retailers and cruises are following along, with Apple and Target stores lifting their...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Vice

Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Openly Advocating Violence Against Trans People

Republican Congress member Marjorie Taylor Greene advocated for violence against trans people in an appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' Infowars show on Wednesday, the same day that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state agencies to investigate the parents of transitioning children for child abuse. Greene was referencing a...
POLITICS
Daily Leader

Mississippi lawmakers request FDA resume chemical abortion pill oversight

Mississippi lawmakers were among 126 Senate and House leaders calling for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to restore stringent oversight of chemical abortion bills, including the in-person dispensing requirement the FDA suspended in December. On Friday the group issued a letter to newly-confirmed FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Arizona Mirror

Defeated anti-trans bill revived to bar gender conforming surgeries for trans youth

A week after a move to ban all gender-affirming care for transgender youth in Arizona was rejected, GOP lawmakers passed a measure barring gender confirmation surgery for minors. "This bill mirrors the international standards that have been implemented in other countries such as Finland, which is one of the most transgender friendly countries," Sen. Tyler […] The post Defeated anti-trans bill revived to bar gender conforming surgeries for trans youth appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
Big Country News

Requirement to Show Proof of Vaccination or Proof of Negative Test to Attend Large Events in Washington State Set to End March 1

OLYMPIA - An emergency order requiring those who attend large indoor or outdoor events in Washington state to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test will end March 1. Washington Governor Jay Inslee amended Proclamation 21-16 on Thursday, announcing the termination of the emergency order effective...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What does Texas' data on abortions say about law?

Texas has released data showing a marked drop in abortions at clinics in the state in the first month under the nation's strictest abortion law, but that only tells part of the story.A study released Friday showing a jump in requests from Texans for abortion pills by mail is helping complete the picture, as will learning more about the number of women who went to clinics outside the state, and how many who were unable to get abortions ended up giving birth."I think a big question is: What's the new composition of how people are accessing abortion care?" said...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Mayor comments on Texas governor's order to investigate treatments for trans youth as 'abuse'

Palm Springs Mayor Lisa Middleton issued a statement reacting to Texas Governor Gregg Abbott's order calling for investigations of transgender youth as "child abuse." On Tuesday, Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a directive to the state's child welfare agency to investigate reports of gender-confirming care for kids as abuse. "I hereby direct your agency The post Palm Springs Mayor comments on Texas governor's order to investigate treatments for trans youth as 'abuse' appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
