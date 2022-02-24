PREP FOOTBALL: Fairview’s Martin signs with Jacksonville State

FAIRVIEW, Ala. – The Fairview High School library was full of friends, family, coaches and teammates Thursday to help celebrate a big moment in one Aggie’s athletic career. Parker Martin accepted an offer as a preferred walk-on at Jacksonville State and has now officially signed to play for Head Coach Rich Rodriguez and the Gamecocks. Martin has collected several All-State honors as a defensive back in his prep career and he’ll continue to play in the secondary when he arrives at JSU.

Aggies Head Coach George Redding knows as well as anyone what Parker can do on the field but what he’s most proud of is the person that he is off of it.

“He’s just a phenomenal person. He’s a great athlete but an even better person and that’s very important,” Redding said. “He’s always willing to do whatever it takes to help others around him be successful and we’re super excited about what he’s getting to do and the opportunity he has to go earn something there at Jacksonville, which is a great institution. It’s great not only for Parker but it’s great for our school, our program and our community. He’ll hold that name up to a high standard.

Redding loves to brag on Martin’s character but something else he knows he’ll be remembered for is racking up wins on the football field. In his three years as a starter at quarterback and in the secondary, the Aggies posted a record of 31-7 and as a senior he helped lead them to their most wins in school history (12) and to the 5A State semifinals for the first time in school history.

“I think there’s always a right way of doing things and success has to be more than just the scoreboard. I think our kids understand that and I know Parker understands that, but you can’t get away from what he has helped accomplish with his teammates,” Redding said. “Lots of wins, lots of successes here and I truly believe he’ll continue that, no matter what program, what organization, what company or whatever he’s a part of.”

Parker felt comfortable at Jacksonville State as soon as he arrived and got along with the new coaching staff right away.

“When I went over there, I loved it,” Martin said. “I felt right at home as soon as I got there, and I loved all the coaches on the new coaching staff. I liked all of them and I really feel honored that they want me to come play there and I think I’m going to enjoy it very much.”

Martin still has one more baseball season to play on the diamond at Fairview and he’s going to miss a lot about his time as an Aggie, but he’s also excited to get his career with the Gamecocks underway.

“There’s so much to miss and there are so many memories I could go through,” Martin said. “I’m definitely going to miss my boys, my coaches and the community but I’m also ready to get to Jacksonville and start my new path there. I’m looking forward to it.”

