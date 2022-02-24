ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Loyola’s senior night win sets up regular season MVC title game Saturday

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YJjnW_0eO2iACY00

CHICAGO – Perhaps in a perfect world, they would have gone into this game with a chance to win the Missouri Valley Conference regular season title or would have already had it in hand.

But a competitive conference season has produced a lot of ups but some downs for Loyola, making for a fight till the end of the championship.

The Ramblers did earn that shot to compete for an MVC title, however, on about as perfect of a senior night as you could have asked for at Gentile Arena.

Drew Valentine’s team made very quick work of Evansville in their final home game of the 2021-2022 season, racing to a 41-12 halftime lead en route to an 82-31 victory. The 51-point margin is the seventh-highest in MVC history as Loyola improves to 13-4 on the season.

The win puts the Ramblers in a tie for first in the conference with Northern Iowa, whom they’ll meet in their regular season finale on Saturday in Cedar Falls at 5 PM. The winner of that game takes The Valley title outright and will hold the number one seed for “Arch Madness” in St. Louis on Thursday, March 3rd.

Senior Aher Uguak led the way with 13 points while fellow senior Lucas Williamson wrapped up his fifth and final year of home games with 11 points. Keith Clemons, who was also playing in his final home game, finished with ten points on the evening.

The Ramblers made it a route by shooting just under 60 percent from the floor while holding the Aces to just 25 percent shooting on the evening. Evansville’s 31 points is the lowest scoring total for a team in MVC play since the advent of the shot clock in the 1985-1986 season.

It was the perfect ending to the home season for Loyola and the careers of a few seniors, but an ideal finish to the regular season is still a win away.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

‘Campus Check-In’ spotlights a few sports as February ends

This week's edition of "Campus Check-In" features Illinois' pursuit of a Big Ten basketball title along with Loyola's upcoming game with Northern Iowa for the Missouri Valley Conference Crown, Aneesah Morrow's continued excellence for DePaul, along with a great defensive "walk-off" finish for Northwestern softball.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
WGN News

Bulls, DeMar DeRozan keep their winning trends going to start the 2nd half

CHICAGO – If a formula is working, there’s not sense in changing it, right? Perhaps that’s how the Bulls are looking at things at the moment when it comes to how their winning basketball games and the man that’s helping to make that happen. After finishing up the first half with five straight wins led […]
NBA
WGN TV

Blackhawks general manager interviews end, with three reported finalists

CHICAGO – The search for new front office leadership for the Blackhawks on the hockey side is getting closer to an end. On Thursday, team CEO Danny Wirtz announced that the team has concluded their interviews for the vacant full time general manager position. Those interviews began in late January to fill the position that was created by the resignation of Stan Bowman in the wake of the release of the Jenner and Block report.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mvc#Madness#Home Games#Senior Night#Loyola#Aces#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN News

Full List: 2022 James Beard Awards Restaurant and Chef Semifinalists

Just like restaurants are beginning to come back after the pandemic, so are the awards for the best restaurants in America. For the first time in two years, the annual James Beard Award Foundation announced Thursday its 2022Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists in advance of the returning James Beard Awards. The full list of 2022 […]
RESTAURANTS
WGN News

Mixed reaction from locals, visitors as snow moves through Chicago area

CHICAGO — For many Chicagoans, another bout of snow is a bit of a nuisance. But WGN News talked to a few visitors Thursday who had a fresh appreciation for the Windy City weather.  Arturo Pereyra’s family walked along State Street Wednesday afternoon, seeing snow for the first time visiting from Mexico.   “We live on a […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy