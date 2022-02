One of the more notable non-lockout headlines in the world of baseball in the past weeks centered on the future of Juan Soto with the Washington Nationals. The one-time All-Star confirmed to ESPN that he turned down a 13-year, $350 million extension offer from the Nationals ahead of the lockout. He explained that while he aspires to stay put with the Nationals for the remainder of his career, he has an aim to wait for his free agency period in a few years.

